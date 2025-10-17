Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold

Avalanche1
Avalanche1
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Cheaply done 👍

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
DudemanBrochief
DudemanBrochief
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

OMG! 🤣!!!

...iFruit-folks🙄, comment? Anyone? Anyone?


...although, I'll admit a color changing phone is a novel idea albeit an unintentional discovery.


"Hypercolor" phones that change with heat! Bring THAT idea ON!


...but back to the topic... iPhones, pffft!

Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I am not an Apple user and probably never will be but come on, this story smells a little fishy to me. Can't put my finger on why but until there is a little more solid evidence, I am hot convinced it is actually occurring. I may be completely wrong however. Any users on this site ever experience this occurring first hand?

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 2d ago

It's not mysterious. It's the lack of quality control why Apple testers didn't catch this issue. It's a defect. The paint wears off easily. No excuses. That's it.

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I read about this issue/flaw a few days ago and was waiting on PA topost about it. The photos that I saw look pretty bad, waiting to see what kind of "Passes" the #ISheep will come up with this time to justify this issue. "Antennagate, Bendgate, Batterygate have become woven into the fabric of iPhone history." Way too many issues to be ignored over the past few years.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵ijuanp03 said:

It's not mysterious. It's the lack of quality control why Apple testers didn't catch this issue. It's a defect. The paint wears off easily. No excuses. That's it.

They got rid of the titanium build that they so much bragged about because of the heat problems and now they are dealing with a bigger issue. The heat for regular users could go unnoticed, this is very noticeable, its nuts how the color changes so much in such a short period of time. Definitely quality control issues here...

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
WhySoSerious78
WhySoSerious78
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵NunoB512 said:

I read about this issue/flaw a few days ago and was waiting on PA topost about it. The photos that I saw look pretty bad, waiting to see what kind of "Passes" the #ISheep will come up with this time to justify this issue. "Antennagate, Bendgate, Batterygate have become woven into the fabric of iPhone history." Way too many issues to be ignored over the past few years.

I’ve been an iPhone user, and an Apple fan in general, for the last 10 years. This issue is truly unacceptable. Apple quality control is taking a MASSIVE hit right now. Sad times for sure. I’m eyeing the upcoming S26 Ultra, or maybe grab a crazy good deal on a S25 Ultra instead. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
WhySoSerious78
WhySoSerious78
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵NunoB512 said:

They got rid of the titanium build that they so much bragged about because of the heat problems and now they are dealing with a bigger issue. The heat for regular users could go unnoticed, this is very noticeable, its nuts how the color changes so much in such a short period of time. Definitely quality control issues here...

With Samsung using titanium on the S24 and S25 Ultra series, do you know if they suffer from heating issues due to the titanium material? I’m actually considering switching from iOS to Android.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

It actually looks kinda cool to me. Not Rose Gold colored, but more red and orange. I'd like to see this in real life.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

Is the rose gold in the article with us? If anything, it's turning the color of the T-Mobile logo.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
