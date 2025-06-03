Google Messages is getting a slight modern makeover

Android 16

The 'plus' menu at the bottom is also a distinct container now with Gallery, GIFs, Files, Location, etc now residing in pill-shaped containers instead of circles. The menu has the same background as the Google Messages bar with a lower density than before and the icons are no longer colorful.When you tap on the emoji menu, you will be shown a connected button group to switch between Emoji, GIFs, Stickers, and Photomoji. It has also been placed in a rounded container and the tab you select becomes a pill. The search bar has been moved below the button group, so you won't confuse it with the message field.Google Messages users, particularly those with Samsung phones, on the beta version 20250528_00_RC00 can expect to see these changes any time now.The Material 3 Expressive redesign forwas announced last month during Google I/O's Android Show. It will make the interface emotionally impactful interface, or so Google hopes, and make everything engaging and easier to use.