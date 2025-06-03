Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Google Messages is getting a slight modern makeover

Google Messages' chat interface has received a Material 3 Expressive glowup.

Google Messages has started receiving a Material 3 Expressive makeover.

Material 3 Expressive is Google's new colorful, customizable, and bold design language. The style is a part of Android 16, which is in beta right now, but some apps such as Gmail and Photos, and now Google Messages, have already had their first taste of the redesign.

According to 9to5Google, only the Google Messages chat interface has received the Material 3 Expressive treatment for now. As is often the case with changes like these, you may not spot them right away, especially if you only give the app a cursory glance, but look closely, and sure enough, some elements of Google Messages have been updated to reflect Material 3 Expressive.



For starters, the messaging thread has been placed in a container with rounded edges, and the app bar now has a dark layer.



The 'plus' menu at the bottom is also a distinct container now with Gallery, GIFs, Files, Location, etc now residing in pill-shaped containers instead of circles. The menu has the same background as the Google Messages bar with a lower density than before and the icons are no longer colorful.

When you tap on the emoji menu, you will be shown a connected button group to switch between Emoji, GIFs, Stickers, and Photomoji. It has also been placed in a rounded container and the tab you select becomes a pill. The search bar has been moved below the button group, so you won't confuse it with the message field.

Google Messages users, particularly those with Samsung phones, on the beta version 20250528_00_RC00 can expect to see these changes any time now.

The Material 3 Expressive redesign for Android 16 was announced last month during Google I/O's Android Show. It will make the interface emotionally impactful interface, or so Google hopes, and make everything engaging and easier to use.
