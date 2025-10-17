Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Meta will fight spam on WhatsApp by restricting how many people can ghost you

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Hopefully it's a crazy low number, like 4-5, and not 100k

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

The reason I refrain from utilizing WhatsApp is due to the excessive spam. I am grateful for RCS, as it has significantly simplified and streamlined our operations. It is anticipated that individuals will gradually transition from WhatsApp to the default messaging applications for a more efficient experience.

