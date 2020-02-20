Check out the breathtaking Jennie Red Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Android

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 20, 2020, 6:14 AM
The snazzy new Galaxy S20 series will have a brand new design. On the back. At the camera area. The rest, however, will also receive a facelift - from the shaved-off top and bottom bezels, through the gently curved display sides, to the eventual steel framing. 

The body colors, however, are the ones that will catch your attention first, and we can't help but share the exclusive Jennie Red Galaxy S20+ model that Samsung is rolling out in Korea as we speak, hoping that it will find its way stateside as well. While the red S20 and GalaxyBuds+ versions already leaked, they are now official, and pretty breathtaking.

With the Galaxy S10 family, for instance, Samsung introduced a new gamut "of futuristic, radical magical colors." While we won't go as far, as the hues are a derivative of what we've seen so far but the new twist was a nano-laminated film, for "incredible prismatic colors that catch the light in a stunning way, making each color option dynamic." 

This one we can totally agree with, and we welcomed Samsung to the world of shimmering, gradient phone bodies with open arms then. So, what will be replacing the Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, and Prism Blue. No, not the S10e's Canary Yellow, or the S10 5G's Royal Gold.

All the Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra launch colors


  • Galaxy S20 Ultra colors at launch: Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey
  • Galaxy S20+ colors at launch: Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, Jennie Red
  • Galaxy S20 colors at launch: Cloud Blue, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Pink

The color palette that the S20 series will start you with is a bit more restricted, but Samsung keeps churning out new colors after the release, so don't despair if you don't see yours at launch. After all, the Jennie Red version you see below is the first example of such a move, and comes before preorders have even started here in the US, so brace yourselves for more exclusive hues and editions.

DolmioMan
1. DolmioMan

Posts: 350; Member since: Jan 08, 2018

Who??

posted on 27 min ago

TechNeck
2. TechNeck

Posts: 659; Member since: Aug 29, 2014

Jennie from the popular K-Pop group Blackpink that's partnered with Samsung SK

posted on 14 min ago

