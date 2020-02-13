Red Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ appear, but they haven't launched yet
But as it turns out, Samsung is also working on red variants of these three products.
Red Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy Buds+
New renders, which arrive courtesy of PriceBaba, reveal yet-to-be-announced red variants of both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. It’s unclear at this stage how the company will choose to market the models, although Cloud Red is the most likely branding.
Samsung’s decision to not announce this color at Unpacked suggest it will only be available in a handful of markets. If the company chooses to offer the devices in the United States, it’s possible they could be sold as a carrier or retailer exclusive.
Corroborating their existence is a short video posted by @it_formation on Instagram that shows off the red Galaxy S20+. Shortly after this, the user in question posted a photo of the red Galaxy S20+ laying on a table with a pair of red Galaxy Buds+ on top.
Samsung confirmed earlier this week that a red version of the Galaxy Buds+ are in the works, but it hasn’t yet showcased the variant. Thanks to this photo, however, we now know what the upcoming model will look like.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):