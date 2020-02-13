Samsung Android

Red Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ appear, but they haven't launched yet

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
Feb 13, 2020, 8:29 AM
Red Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ appear, but they haven't launched yet
The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ were unveiled in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic White earlier this week. Also announced were the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds, which are available in Black, Blue, and White.

But as it turns out, Samsung is also working on red variants of these three products.

Red Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy Buds+


New renders, which arrive courtesy of PriceBaba, reveal yet-to-be-announced red variants of both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. It’s unclear at this stage how the company will choose to market the models, although Cloud Red is the most likely branding. 

Samsung’s decision to not announce this color at Unpacked suggest it will only be available in a handful of markets. If the company chooses to offer the devices in the United States, it’s possible they could be sold as a carrier or retailer exclusive.


Corroborating their existence is a short video posted by @it_formation on Instagram that shows off the red Galaxy S20+. Shortly after this, the user in question posted a photo of the red Galaxy S20+ laying on a table with a pair of red Galaxy Buds+ on top.

Samsung confirmed earlier this week that a red version of the Galaxy Buds+ are in the works, but it hasn’t yet showcased the variant. Thanks to this photo, however, we now know what the upcoming model will look like.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

