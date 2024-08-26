Nubia’s ultimate gaming smartphone is getting a tablet sister next month

Red Magic 9S Pro | Image credits: Nubia

Red Magic Gaming Pad teaser | Image credits: Nubia

Also, the video teaser released by Nubia suggests that the Red Magic Gaming Pad will come in two versions with different display sizes. Obviously, this means different prices too, but the hardware should remain the same for the most part.The rest of the tablet’s specs remain a mystery, thus making the upcoming announcement more interesting for tech-savvies. But we’re still more than a week away from the tablet’s launch, which means there’s plenty of time for leakers to spoil everything for us.