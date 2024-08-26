Nubia’s ultimate gaming smartphone is getting a tablet sister next month
Red Magic 9S Pro | Image credits: NubiaNubia is not done with the mobile devices targeting gamers. After bringing its most powerful gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 9S Pro, to international markets, Nubia is now gearing up for the launch of yet another gaming device.
The Red Magic Gaming Pad is a brand-new tablet specifically designed for those who love to game on portable platforms. Nubia has already confirmed that the tablet will be officially introduced in China on September 5 but didn’t say whether or not this will eventually come to global markets.
What we do know about the sequel to Nubia’s Red Magic Tablet is that it will pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version processor that powers the Red Magic 9S Pro smartphone.
Red Magic Gaming Pad teaser | Image credits: Nubia
Also, the video teaser released by Nubia suggests that the Red Magic Gaming Pad will come in two versions with different display sizes. Obviously, this means different prices too, but the hardware should remain the same for the most part.
The rest of the tablet’s specs remain a mystery, thus making the upcoming announcement more interesting for tech-savvies. But we’re still more than a week away from the tablet’s launch, which means there’s plenty of time for leakers to spoil everything for us.
