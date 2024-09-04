Red Magic Gaming Pad specs leaked ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic Gaming Pad teaser | Image credit: NubiaThe next Red Magic device is going to be a very powerful tablet aimed at gamers. We’ve already talked about the Gaming Pad a few times in the past, but if you missed our previous reports, here is a quick rundown of what this new tablet means for those who love playing on the go.
First off, Nubia confirmed that the Gaming Pad will be officially unveiled on September 5, so we’ll know everything about the tablet no later than tomorrow. Besides that, the Chinese company hinted at two versions, each featuring different displays.
However, we learned that the two Gaming Pad tablets Nubia plans to reveal tomorrow will be very different when it comes to hardware, so it’s not just the size that will differentiate them.
For example, the bigger model will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version processor, while the smaller one will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Earlier this week, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid) listed some other key specs of the Gaming Pad, which suggest that this might become the most powerful tablet soon to be available on the market.
According to DCS, the smaller version that comes with a 10.9-inch LCD display will feature 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Also, the tablet will boast a 50-megapixel main camera, paired with a 20-megapixel front camera.
The bigger model features a 12.4-inch display and a very large 10,100 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Both tablets are expected to pack built-in cooling fans, 3D internal circulation air ducts, and 3D heat pipes to allow users to play games for longer times without the tablet overheating.
The Red Magic Gaming Pad will be initially introduced in China, but we suspect Nubia plans to bring these gaming tablets to international markets soon after.
