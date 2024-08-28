Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Red Magic Gaming Pad key specs confirmed by benchmark listing

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets ZTE
Red Magic Gaming Pad key specs confirmed by benchmark listing
Nubia has already confirmed its very powerful gaming tablet, the Red Magic Gaming Pad, will be officially unveiled on September 5. The Chinese company also revealed in a teaser published earlier this week that the slate comes in two sizes.

Today, we have new information about Nubia’s upcoming flagship tablet aimed at gamers. The folks at MySmartPrice recently spotted the Red Magic Gaming Pad on Geekbench, the benchmarking tool for phones and tablets (even unreleased ones).

In fact, both versions are now listed on Geekbench, which reveals a very interesting piece of information. It appears that the two Red Magic Gaming Pad tablets don’t just feature different displays, but they’re also equipped with different chipsets.

For instance, the bigger model is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the smaller version comes equipped with a slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.

Thankfully, both variants pack 16GB RAM, but Nubia might launch different models based on the amount of memory. Both Red Magic Gaming Pad tablets run on Android 14, which was to be expected.

No other details about the slates are listed on Geekbench, but we won’t have to wait too long since Nubia will introduce the Red Magic Gaming Pad in China next week.

Although no information about their global availability was leaked until now, there’s a high chance that Nubia will bring these tablets to international markets soon after the Chinese launch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless