Red Magic Gaming Pad key specs confirmed by benchmark listing
Nubia has already confirmed its very powerful gaming tablet, the Red Magic Gaming Pad, will be officially unveiled on September 5. The Chinese company also revealed in a teaser published earlier this week that the slate comes in two sizes.
Today, we have new information about Nubia’s upcoming flagship tablet aimed at gamers. The folks at MySmartPrice recently spotted the Red Magic Gaming Pad on Geekbench, the benchmarking tool for phones and tablets (even unreleased ones).
For instance, the bigger model is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the smaller version comes equipped with a slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.
No other details about the slates are listed on Geekbench, but we won’t have to wait too long since Nubia will introduce the Red Magic Gaming Pad in China next week.
Although no information about their global availability was leaked until now, there’s a high chance that Nubia will bring these tablets to international markets soon after the Chinese launch.
