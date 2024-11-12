Red Magic 10 Pro looks gorgeous in freshly published high-res renders

Red Magic 10 Pro | Images credits: Nubia

However, Nubia is rumored to launch an even beefier Pro+ or Ultra version that will feature a slightly larger 7-inch display, up to 24 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB internal storage.Also, the Red Magic 10 Pro+ variant will be powered by a huge 7,000+ mAh battery that features support for 120W fast charging. The other two models, Red Magic 10 and 10 Pro, might use similarly large batteries, but different chipsets and displays. Nubia has already confirmed the Red Magic 10 series will be introduced on November 13, so it won't be long now.