Red Magic 10 Pro looks gorgeous in freshly published high-res renders

ZTE
Red Magic 10 Pro
Nubia is expected to introduce its new gaming smartphones, the Red Magic 10 series, by the end of the year. We already reported about one of the upcoming gaming-oriented flagships, namely the Red Magic 10, but there was little to no information about the beefier Red Magic 10 Pro model.

Thanks to Nubia, we now know what the Red Magic 10 Pro looks like. Also, the high-resolution images showing the phone confirm it will be available in at least four different colors: Dark Knight, Day Warrior, Deuterium Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Transparent Silver Wing.

The Deuterium variants feature a non-traditional look, as their upper back sides are transparent. Although the other two models offer a more traditional option for customers, they are just as gorgeous visually.

Red Magic 10 Pro | Images credits: Nubia

Fans of the series will probably be happy to see that Nubia has kept the design language from the previous models, so the Red Magic 10 series features the same rectangular form factor with very thin bezels.

As visible in the pictures, the Red Magic 10 series will feature a triple camera setup, just like the previous flagships. Gaming trigger buttons, a fan vent, a model slider switch, and the power button are all positioned on the ridge edge of the phone.

Since Qualcomm’s logo is visible on the back side of the phone, it’s safe to say that the Red Magic 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite. According to previous rumors, the phone is expected to boast a state-of-the-art 6.86-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

Red Magic 10 Pro | Images credits: Nubia

However, Nubia is rumored to launch an even beefier Pro+ or Ultra version that will feature a slightly larger 7-inch display, up to 24 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB internal storage.

Also, the Red Magic 10 Pro+ variant will be powered by a huge 7,000+ mAh battery that features support for 120W fast charging. The other two models, Red Magic 10 and 10 Pro, might use similarly large batteries, but different chipsets and displays. Nubia has already confirmed the Red Magic 10 series will be introduced on November 13, so it won't be long now.
