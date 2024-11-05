Red Magic 10 finally has an unveiling date
Red Magic 9 | Image credits: NubiaRed Magic 10 is going to be a monster of a smartphone, at least according to the latest reports coming from reliable sources. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait that long for Nubia, the company behind the Red Magic series, to officially introduce its next flagship.
The Chinese handset maker has just confirmed the Red Magic 10 series will be unveiled on November 13. The visual teaser even mentions one of the devices that will be introduced next week, the Red Magic 10 Pro.
Furthermore, customers can already reserve their Red Magic 10 phone if they live in China. Nubia offers early adopters some exclusive perks worth the equivalent of $85, but everything in the package is available in limited numbers, so you might want to hurry if you’re considering this particular flagship.
We’re also getting a glimpse at the phone’s front design, which isn’t much different than the previous models. Red Magic 10 seems to feature very thin bezels and a rectangular form factor.
On the other hand, Nubia is still keeping everything about the Red Magic 10’s specs under wraps. However, thanks to the certain leakers, we already know quite a lot about Nubia’s upcoming flagships.
For example, we know the Red Magic 10 series will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Also, at least one of the models will be powered by a huge 7,000 mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support.
Both Red Magic 10 and Red Magic 10 Pro are expected to boast very large 7-inch displays with 2688 x 1216 pixels resolution and a whooping 144 Hz refresh rate. Unlike in previous years, Nubia is rumored to launch a beefier “Ultra” model, but it’s unclear if this will be announced next week or at a later date.
The most likely scenario is for Nubia to introduce the vanilla Red Magic 10 and a Pro model, just like it did until now. Although the Red Magic 10 series will be initially available in China only, it’s safe to assume these powerful smartphones will be made available globally at a later date.
