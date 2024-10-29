Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Red Magic 10 Ultra is going to be a monster of a flagship

ZTE
Red Magic 9 Pro
Technology in the smartphone industry advanced so much and so quickly in the last decade that a phone launched 4 or 5 years ago is almost obsolete. Although some aspects like battery life haven’t really improved too much (on the contrary), there are other aspects that handset makes continue to build upon.

Every year we’re getting phones with more storage and RAM, better and larger displays, as well as more powerful processors. Some companies have been at the forefront of this technological race, as they’re trying to make their products more appealing and cater to a larger audience.

One such company is Nubia, a ZTE wholly owned brand, with its Red Magic series. The next flagship from the Chinese company seems to follow the same pattern, although this time around the technical specs seem a bit over the top.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has just revealed some of the key specs of the upcoming Red Magic 10 Ultra, and there are some big surprises in there. The most obvious one is the huge 7,000 mAh battery, which is rumored to power Nubia’s upcoming Red Magic 10 Ultra flagship.

Thankfully, the very large battery is reportedly going to support 100W wired fast charging, although wireless charging support might be a thing too. To make it possible to include such a large battery inside the Red Magic 10 Ultra, Nubia resorted to a trick and added two smaller 3,450 mAh batteries. This is called a dual-cell silicon battery and it’s definitely not something new for the industry.

Another “oversized” part of the flagship is the display. According to DCS, the Red Magic 10 Ultra should boast a large 7-inch display, which turns the device into a phablet rather than a traditional smartphone.

The Red Magic 10 Ultra will also feature an under-display front-facing camera and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, but that’s about all the info we got about the flagship from the report.

Nubia usually launches new Red Magic flagships in November-December, so the next one is probably less than a month away. Also, if the report is accurate, this will be Nubia’s first “Ultra” model.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless