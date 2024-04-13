These red flags will warn you of a dating app "romance scammer" looking to wipe you out

Tinder users are being warned that some users of the dating app are more interested in having a relationship with your money than having a relationship with you. According to EarthWeb (via U.S.Sun ) the Tinder app is filled with what they call "romance scammers" who are looking to rip you off. These criminals want to build up your trust and help you develop romantic feelings toward them in order to wipe out your bank account.

Once they have your trust, "romance scammers" start asking you for money







These scammers can be found hanging around the Tinder app or other dating sites like Bumble and Hinge. By kissing up to you, they are building up your trust in them while you also develop romantic feelings for these crooks. Once they feel that they have you "hooked," you'll get requests for some money, or they might ask for the login info you use for banking and financial apps. Another brazen request they make is for you to buy something for them, perhaps to prove your love. These scammers can be found hanging around the Tinder app or other dating sites like Bumble and Hinge. By kissing up to you, they are building up your trust in them while you also develop romantic feelings for these crooks. Once they feel that they have you "hooked," you'll get requests for some money, or they might ask for the login info you use for banking and financial apps. Another brazen request they make is for you to buy something for them, perhaps to prove your love.









"A brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra would really show me how much you care," the scammer might say. "And, well, the version with 1TB of storage would show you love me four times as much as the 256GB model." Don't think for a minute that such scams can't happen. The FBI says that last year $1.1 billion was stolen from victims of "romance scams." The FBI said, "The scammer intends to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear himself to the victim, and gain trust. Scammers may propose marriage and make plans to meet in person, but that will never happen. Eventually, they will ask for money."





EarthWeb's privacy expert Trevor Cooke shared some red flags that those using dating apps should be on the lookout for:





If someone continues to make excuses to avoid answering your valid questions, like how old they are or where they are from, that is one of the biggest red flags. Cooke says that in that scenario, "There's a high possibility they’re a catfish trying to lure you into a scam. Before you go on a first date with someone, you should at least know their age and the general area in which they live," Cooke states.



Another red flag is when someone on Tinder is fishing for personal information from you. This warning sign includes excessive messaging on their part, impatience when you reply to a message late, asking odd personal questions that don't fit in with your conversation, interrupting questions you have about them to ask about you, and asking for money only a short time after you've met the person.

That photo of your match lying on a bed full of cash is a red flag







Watch out for romance scammers who have incredible pictures on their Tinder profiles. These would include photos of fancy yachts and private jets or photos of the person showing off by holding large stacks of cash. On the other hand, if the person's profile has only one photo, that's also a red flag. "One quick way to find out if their photos are legit is to ask them to take a photo of them doing something very specific. If they can’t produce it, they’re likely a catfish," says Cooke.





Cooke also states, "If every other message is asking when you can meet up and you aren’t even having a real conversation of substance, then it may be time to unmatch. Remember, when you do meet someone in person for the first time, always do so in a public area, or take a friend with you."







To stay safe, do not send any money to someone you've only met online or over the phone. Be careful about the information you share since that data can be used to break into your financial apps. Research a person's profile and pictures to see if the name or image has been used elsewhere on the internet. Do not give away your passwords!







Lastly, avoid people who request inappropriate photos of you because such images could be used in an extortion scheme. Don't share financial information, and be wary of someone who is trying to separate you from your friends and family.





If there are no red flags, perhaps you have found real love on Tinder.

