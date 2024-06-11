OnePlus Watch 3 spotted ahead of its delayed launch
OnePlus is expected to continue to churn out smartwatches, even though its focus remains on phones. OnePlus Watch 2 is a pretty decent wearable device, so it makes sense for the Chinese company to want to capitalize on its success.
Rumors surrounding the OnePlus Watch 2 sequel started to emerge weeks ago, but not much was known about the device except that it will be released later than expected.
For your information, the OnePlus Watch 2’s model number is OPWWE231, while the device listed on the BIS certification website has a very similar one: OPWWE234.
In comparison, the OnePlus Watch 2 is powered by the same 500 mAh battery and promises to offer up to 100 hours of battery life. Unfortunately, these are the only details confirmed about the upcoming smartwatch, although previous reports claim the OnePlus Watch 3 could be powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2.
Since the OnePlus Watch 2 was introduced at the beginning of this year, it makes sense for the Chinese company to launch its successor in Q1 2025. However, it appears that OnePlus Watch 3, along with many other OnePlus and Oppo devices, has been delayed.
Now the folks at 91mobiles spotted a OnePlus smartwatch that’s likely to be the OnePlus 2 successor. The wearable device is listed on the BIS certification website with an almost similar model number as the OnePlus Watch 2, which is why we believe this is indeed the OnePlus Watch 3.
In addition to being listed on the BIS certification website, the same wearable device was spotted on the TUV Rheinland database, which is why we know the size of its battery: 500 mAh.
