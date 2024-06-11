Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

OnePlus Watch 3 spotted ahead of its delayed launch

By
0comments
OnePlus Watch 3 spotted ahead of its delayed launch
OnePlus is expected to continue to churn out smartwatches, even though its focus remains on phones. OnePlus Watch 2 is a pretty decent wearable device, so it makes sense for the Chinese company to want to capitalize on its success.

Rumors surrounding the OnePlus Watch 2 sequel started to emerge weeks ago, but not much was known about the device except that it will be released later than expected.

Now the folks at 91mobiles spotted a OnePlus smartwatch that’s likely to be the OnePlus 2 successor. The wearable device is listed on the BIS certification website with an almost similar model number as the OnePlus Watch 2, which is why we believe this is indeed the OnePlus Watch 3.

For your information, the OnePlus Watch 2’s model number is OPWWE231, while the device listed on the BIS certification website has a very similar one: OPWWE234.

In addition to being listed on the BIS certification website, the same wearable device was spotted on the TUV Rheinland database, which is why we know the size of its battery: 500 mAh.

In comparison, the OnePlus Watch 2 is powered by the same 500 mAh battery and promises to offer up to 100 hours of battery life. Unfortunately, these are the only details confirmed about the upcoming smartwatch, although previous reports claim the OnePlus Watch 3 could be powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2.

Since the OnePlus Watch 2 was introduced at the beginning of this year, it makes sense for the Chinese company to launch its successor in Q1 2025. However, it appears that OnePlus Watch 3, along with many other OnePlus and Oppo devices, has been delayed.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless