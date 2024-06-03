OnePlus Pad 2, Oppo Pad 3, and OnePlus Watch 3 are reportedly getting delayed

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Oppo Pad 3 and the OnePlus Pad 2 have been in the leaks recently, but it seems those won't be launching any time soon. Prolific leaker Digital Chat Station now said the devices are delayed, and so is the next OnePlus Watch. Also, among the delayed products we have a new color for the OnePlus Buds 3 and the Oppo Enco X3 TWS earbuds.

There's no reason given for the delay, and it seems like an indefinite delay. The leaker also confirmed both new tablets will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - and it makes us think that these two devices will be related, just like the first OnePlus Pad and the Oppo Pad 2.

As for the OnePlus Watch, it will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon Wear W5 chip, just like its predecessor. This time, however, we may have a Gen 2 W5 chip, which is yet to be announced.

This comes as unfortunate news especially because high-end Android tablets are a rare event, and the market could definitely benefit from these two devices. The OnePlus Watch 3 also has pretty good potential of becoming popular, given the fact its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2, was pretty successful.
