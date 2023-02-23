Realme may bring the Dynamic Island to Android with Mini Capsule

Seems a weird bug occurred in the Matrix and caused a spacetime flaw that kinda disrupted my last trip to the future...‍



So, one more round-trip later, here comes your first look at #Realme's #MiniCapsule in action...



Again, on behalf of @Smartprixhttps://t.co/qAPkl4gcNnpic.twitter.com/Z29A4j0Jhe