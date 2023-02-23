Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Realme may bring the Dynamic Island to Android with Mini Capsule

4
Apple’s big innovation with 2022’s iPhone 14 series was the Dynamic Island. Well, it certainly wasn’t the biggest or most important innovation that it brought, but it was the one that stirred the pot the most. It was eye-catching, functional and honestly cool in the signature Apple kind of way.

And given that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus are among our picks for best iPhones to get for 2023, is it any wonder that the competition is looking to apply some sleight of hand and copy a bit of the Big A’s homework?

Enter stage left: this leak by prolific tipster Steve H.McFly and Smartpix, according to which Realme might be the first company to release an Android smartphone with a feature super similar to the Dynamic Island. Realme’s version is to be dubbed the Mini Capsule.



But wait, hold your horses — Android phones already have access to an app that basically gets them a Dynamic Island. How is this different from that?

Great question! Well, basically and presumably, given that this is a feature created by the actual manufacturer of the phone, allegedly you won’t need to spend hours tweaking the Pill-shaped multi-tool in order to get it to work as intended. More than that, an important note here is that Realme will effectively beat Huawei to the punch, as Huawei was also rumored to be working on a smartphone with such a feature.

Said feature is supposedly going to come with a yet unrevealed C-series of Realmi phones. The company’s very own Madhav Sheth teased the Dynamic Island equivalent, although the leak shows how it would work in action. From the images we have, we can only see a SuperVOOC charging progress bar, but rumor has it that the Mini Capsule will be able to do more than that.

What exactly? How will it work? What apps will it support? Will it support third party apps at all? All of these are great questions in uncharted territory, so we’ll have to wait and see until we hear more about the Mini Capsule. Hopefully, through an official statement next time around.

