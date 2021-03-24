Realme 8 Pro is unveiled with Samsung's 108MP camera sensor



Chinese manufacturer Realme live streamed its new products event earlier today and one of the new devices, the 8 Pro phone, sports Samsung's new 108MP camera sensor. With 9:1 pixel binning, the camera will deliver bright and sharp 12MP images even when snapped under low-light conditions. The camera also offers in-sensor zoom that the manufacturer says will provide users with 3x zoom on a scale equivalent to optical zoom. A subsequent OTA update will add features to the camera including a one-second time-lapse that you'll use to take pictures of the stars at night. 1080p/480fps, 720p/960fps and 720p/240fps slow motion will also be added via an update.

Realme unveils a new smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds









The Realme 8 Pro carries a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400. That works out to an aspect ratio of 20:9 and the screen-to-body ratio is 90.8%. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (the previous generation) and 128GB of 2.1 UFS storage (again, not the most currently available generation). Besides the aforementioned 108MP primary camera, the phone sports an 8MP Ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP Macro lens for close-ups, and a 2MP Black & White camera. A front-facing 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper is also found on the Realme 8 Pro.









A 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on and a 65W charger comes out of the box (even though the device charges at 50W). Users can go from 0% charged to 100% in just 47 minutes and need just 15 minutes to go from 0% to 50%. The device unlocks using an in-display fingerprint sensor and is offered in three colors: Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Punk Black. Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11, is pre-installed.







In the U.K., the device is offered on Realme's website with the 8GB/128GB memory storage configuration priced at £279. The same version of the phone is priced at €299 in Europe, while a 6GB/128GB model will be offered for €279. There is a special deal for customers that takes £20/€20 off those prices until March 30. The phone officially starts shipping the very next day.





Before we move on, we need to discuss the ugly "DARE TO LEAP" brand slogan engraved into the back panel in big block letters. We don't know how that made it past those responsible for the design of the product, but it is cringe-worthy. And keep in mind that this phone does not support 5G connectivity.







The Realme Watch S Pro features a blood oxygen monitor and a heart rate tracker







Also introduced today was the Watch S Pro. The timepiece features a 1.39 inch always-on AMOLED display (with a 454 x 454 resolution), a dual-satellite GPS, and 5ATM water resistance up to 50 meters. It also comes with a blood oxygen monitor and one that measures your heart rate. The watch comes with these 15 sports modes pre-programmed:







Outdoor Run

Indoor Run

Outdoor Walk

Indoor Walk

Outdoor Cycling

Spinning

Hiking

Swimming

Basketball

Yoga

Rowing

Elliptical

Cricket

Strength Training

Free Workout

There are 100 different watch faces and auto-brightness for the display. A native sleep monitor is included along with a drink reminder to keep you from getting dehydrated. The watch is priced in the UK at £119 (or £99 for the aforementioned early-bird special), or €129 elsewhere in Europe.









Lastly, Realme introduced today the Buds Air 2 in Closer Black and Closer White. Priced at £46.99 (£36.99 if pre-ordered no later than March 30th) or €49 in the rest of Europe, these earbuds include Active Noise Cancellation. And if you need to hear what is going on around you, long-pressing both earbuds will switch you from ANC to Transparency Mode. The Buds Air 2 delivers up to 25 hours of audio playback through the carrying case while the single playback time runs up to 5 hours. If you're in a rush, a quick 10 minute charge will provide up to 120 minutes of use. One earbud weighs the same as four paper clips, says Realme, which works out to 4.1 grams. Three differently-sized ear tips (small, medium, and large) are included to help you find the best fit.



