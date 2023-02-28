Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Redmi reveals crazy-fast 300W charging: Five-minute charging phones are here!

3
Crazy-fast 300W charging showcased by Redmi
Some will say that few things are faster than a red Italian two-seater with an obnoxious price tag. Others, more practical souls will swear that there's nothing faster than your monthly data allowance when streaming a Netflix show over your cellular connection.

Xiaomi daughter company Redmi just showcased something crazy that's definitely pushing the boundaries when it comes to battery charging tech. Well, if you've ever felt that your phone charges super-slow, then you might want to keep an eye at what Redmi might have in store, as the company just announced 300W fast-charging solution that promises to completely juice up a phone battery in 5 minutes. Yes, fast-charging could be understatement in this case!



In a demonstration video, the company showcases a Redmi Note 12 Discovery phone with a custom 4,100mAh battery that gets full in under 5 minutes. While the charging speeds never actually hit 300W, which is possibly the theoretical maximum of Redmi's breakthrough tech, the device gets charged at more than 260W for a while, before succumbing to "slower" trickling speeds of sub-200W.

The charging adapter responsible for the impressive feat is a double-GaN one, so it keeps its compact size despite its staggering charging capabilities. Reportedly, there are more than 50 safety protections in this one, yet we can't help but wonder how such a fast charging tech would affect a smartphone battery in the long run. Fast-charging is usually associated with lots of heat, and heat is easily the biggest enemy to battery chemistry.

While impressive, the tech could very well remain a proof-of-concept for now, as Redmi is unsure as to when we might see phones with such speedy fast charging hit the market. Hopefully, we'll see those soon rather than later!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

MWC 2023: Hands-on with the fastest charging phone in the world, the Realme GT3
MWC 2023: Hands-on with the fastest charging phone in the world, the Realme GT3
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leads the way as 2023's flagship line shows improvement in sales
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leads the way as 2023's flagship line shows improvement in sales
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
Apple has paid $12.12 million to Russia for antitrust practices, another fine is pending
Apple has paid $12.12 million to Russia for antitrust practices, another fine is pending
Redmi reveals crazy-fast 300W charging: Five-minute charging phones are here!
Redmi reveals crazy-fast 300W charging: Five-minute charging phones are here!
Oppo thinks that the prices of foldables won’t drop anytime soon
Oppo thinks that the prices of foldables won’t drop anytime soon

Popular stories

American youngsters don't want to be seen with Android phones
American youngsters don't want to be seen with Android phones
Google drops "Chat" for "RCS" on Android
Google drops "Chat" for "RCS" on Android
Too late for the Galaxy S23 line, Samsung announces a 5G modem chip for phone to satellite connectivity
Too late for the Galaxy S23 line, Samsung announces a 5G modem chip for phone to satellite connectivity
Apple “pays to make Galaxy S23 seem slower”, say Android users: True or false? Key CEO reacts
Apple “pays to make Galaxy S23 seem slower”, say Android users: True or false? Key CEO reacts
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Offline thieves are using a low-tech trick to take over iPhones
Offline thieves are using a low-tech trick to take over iPhones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless