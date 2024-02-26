Specs leaked: the Realme 12 5G about to join the Realme 12 Pro series
Remember the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+? Well, this Pro duo is about to be joined by a non-Pro device: the Realme 12 5G.
Despite their monikers, these Pro boys (the Realme 12 Pro and the 12 Pro+, pictured above) are not your typical flagship – at least not in terms of price. Available in India at the moment (and arriving soon in Europe and possibly more places on Earth), they are around in the $300-350 price tag field.
Enough for the Pro phones from Realme, though, let’s see what the Realme 12 5G is all about (via 91 Mobiles)!
Realme is about to unveil the Realme 12 5G, judging by some BIS, FCC, TUV Rheinland (and more) certifications.
The Realme 12 5G is so far known by the model number RMX3999. The TUV Rheinland listing confirms the 4,880mAh battery capacity, but this should be marketed as 5,000mAh.
Another listing reveals that the handset will support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. This also confirms the phone will boot Realme UI 5, which could be based on Android 14 OS.
On the camera front, it’s expected that this mid-ranger will have a large f/1.8 aperture on the main camera, and f/2.0 aperture for the selfie.
Despite their monikers, these Pro boys (the Realme 12 Pro and the 12 Pro+, pictured above) are not your typical flagship – at least not in terms of price. Available in India at the moment (and arriving soon in Europe and possibly more places on Earth), they are around in the $300-350 price tag field.
The more powerful of the two is the Realme 12 Pro+ with a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Hardware-wise, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The plus variant also features a triple camera configuration that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
The Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ were also involved in a camera fine-tuning collaboration with Oscar-winning cinematographer for better colors and clearer overall picture.
Enough for the Pro phones from Realme, though, let’s see what the Realme 12 5G is all about (via 91 Mobiles)!
Realme is about to unveil the Realme 12 5G, judging by some BIS, FCC, TUV Rheinland (and more) certifications.
The Realme 12 5G is so far known by the model number RMX3999. The TUV Rheinland listing confirms the 4,880mAh battery capacity, but this should be marketed as 5,000mAh.
Another listing reveals that the handset will support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. This also confirms the phone will boot Realme UI 5, which could be based on Android 14 OS.
Another certification reads that the Realme 12 5G will pack a large circular camera module similar to other Realme 12 series phones.
Things that are NOT allowed: