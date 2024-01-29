Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ officially introduced: telephoto cameras, mid-tier chipsets
As expected, Chinese emerging smartphone brand Realme introduced its latest mid-range handsets, the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+. Both have been officially introduced in India but are expected to be made available in Europe too at a later date.
The more powerful of the two, the Realme 12 Pro+, has a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Hardware-wise, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage.
In addition, the Realme 12 Pro+ packs a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, a large 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging support, as well as Android 14. The phone is available for purchase in India for as low as INR 29,999 ($360 / €330) in three colors: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submariner Blue. The former will remain exclusive to India, at least for a time.
The vanilla Realme 12 Pro has almost similar specs with a few key differences like a slightly downgraded camera configuration and a slower processor. The phone retains the 6.7-inch OLED display but packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset instead.
On the back, the Realme 12 Pro features a triple camera: 50-megapixel main snapper (Sony IMX882 sensor), 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone also has a 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
Just like the 12 Pro+ model, the standard version is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging support. Realme 12 Pro comes in two memory variants: 8/128GB and 8/256GB. The former is now available in India for INR 25,999 ($310 / €290), while the latter costs INR 26,999 ($325 / €300).
But the main selling point is most likely the phone’s camera capabilities. The Realme 12 Pro+ features a triple camera configuration that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
Realme 12 Pro+
