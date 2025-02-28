GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) drops to just $399.99 after a jaw-dropping $600 discount at Best Buy

A person holds the Motorola Razr+ (2023) A person holds the Motorola Razr+ (2023) half-opened in their palm, showcasing the phone's cover display.
The latest Motorola Razr+ (2024) may look incredibly stylish, but last year's model is nearly as sleek. Plus, unlike the 2024 version, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is available for just $399.99, thanks to Best Buy's jaw-dropping $600 discount. Yep, we're saying that awesome deal is live once again, helping you maximize your savings on a new flip phone.

Save 60% on the Motorola Razr+ (2023)

$399 99
$999 99
$600 off (60%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a must-have at its current $600 discount on Best Buy. The merchant doesn't require any trade-ins or carrier contracts, making this $600 price cut incredibly hard to resist.
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Razr+ (2023): 55% off at Amazon

$550 off (55%)
If you hurry (and prefer Amazon as your trusted merchant), you can save 55% on the Motorola Razr+ (2023). The discount only applies to the model in Magenta. There are limited quantities available.
Buy at Amazon

As you may recall, this isn't the first time we've seen such huge discounts on the still capable Razr+ (2023) model. In fact, the handset was available for about $400 shortly before Valentine's Day at Amazon. But now, you can only save 55% at the e-commerce giant, while the Motorola Store gives you a $500 discount on its flip device.

By now, you're probably wondering if there are requirements to be met for this $600 price cut. No, you don't have to trade in anything or sign a carrier contract you don't really need. It's just an easy $600 discount. So, don't miss out and grab one if you don't feel like spending an extra $300 for a discounted Razr+ (2024).

This stylish Galaxy Z Flip 5 alternative stands out with a large cover screen measuring 3.6 inches. What's more, the front display uses OLED technology and offers superb 165Hz maximum refresh rates, while the Z Flip 5's flex screen caps at 60Hz. There's also a 6.9-inch main OLED display with a sharp resolution and 165Hz refresh rates.

When it comes to performance, the Motorola phone can't really match the Galaxy Z Flip 6 predecessor but offers great everyday performance nonetheless. Featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip inside, this device feels super smooth and responsive.

As you can see from the camera samples on our Motorola Razr+ (2023) review, this fella takes good-looking photos with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultra-wide lenses. That said, it tends to oversaturate colors a bit, which may not appeal to every user.

What about software support? Running on Android 13 out of the box, the model is set to receive OS upgrades until Android 16. Security patches will continue for four years (until 2027). So, what do you think? If the Razr+ (2023) is good enough to meet your everyday needs, don't hesitate to grab Best Buy's huge $600 price cut. Now available for just $399.99 instead of $999.99, this buddy is hard to resist.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

