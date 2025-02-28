The Motorola Razr+ (2023) drops to just $399.99 after a jaw-dropping $600 discount at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The latest Motorola Razr+ (2024) may look incredibly stylish, but last year's model is nearly as sleek. Plus, unlike the 2024 version, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is available for just $399.99, thanks to Best Buy's jaw-dropping $600 discount. Yep, we're saying that awesome deal is live once again, helping you maximize your savings on a new flip phone.
As you may recall, this isn't the first time we've seen such huge discounts on the still capable Razr+ (2023) model. In fact, the handset was available for about $400 shortly before Valentine's Day at Amazon. But now, you can only save 55% at the e-commerce giant, while the Motorola Store gives you a $500 discount on its flip device.
This stylish Galaxy Z Flip 5 alternative stands out with a large cover screen measuring 3.6 inches. What's more, the front display uses OLED technology and offers superb 165Hz maximum refresh rates, while the Z Flip 5's flex screen caps at 60Hz. There's also a 6.9-inch main OLED display with a sharp resolution and 165Hz refresh rates.
As you can see from the camera samples on our Motorola Razr+ (2023) review, this fella takes good-looking photos with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultra-wide lenses. That said, it tends to oversaturate colors a bit, which may not appeal to every user.
What about software support? Running on Android 13 out of the box, the model is set to receive OS upgrades until Android 16. Security patches will continue for four years (until 2027). So, what do you think? If the Razr+ (2023) is good enough to meet your everyday needs, don't hesitate to grab Best Buy's huge $600 price cut. Now available for just $399.99 instead of $999.99, this buddy is hard to resist.
As you may recall, this isn't the first time we've seen such huge discounts on the still capable Razr+ (2023) model. In fact, the handset was available for about $400 shortly before Valentine's Day at Amazon. But now, you can only save 55% at the e-commerce giant, while the Motorola Store gives you a $500 discount on its flip device.
By now, you're probably wondering if there are requirements to be met for this $600 price cut. No, you don't have to trade in anything or sign a carrier contract you don't really need. It's just an easy $600 discount. So, don't miss out and grab one if you don't feel like spending an extra $300 for a discounted Razr+ (2024).
This stylish Galaxy Z Flip 5 alternative stands out with a large cover screen measuring 3.6 inches. What's more, the front display uses OLED technology and offers superb 165Hz maximum refresh rates, while the Z Flip 5's flex screen caps at 60Hz. There's also a 6.9-inch main OLED display with a sharp resolution and 165Hz refresh rates.
When it comes to performance, the Motorola phone can't really match the Galaxy Z Flip 6 predecessor but offers great everyday performance nonetheless. Featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip inside, this device feels super smooth and responsive.
As you can see from the camera samples on our Motorola Razr+ (2023) review, this fella takes good-looking photos with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultra-wide lenses. That said, it tends to oversaturate colors a bit, which may not appeal to every user.
What about software support? Running on Android 13 out of the box, the model is set to receive OS upgrades until Android 16. Security patches will continue for four years (until 2027). So, what do you think? If the Razr+ (2023) is good enough to meet your everyday needs, don't hesitate to grab Best Buy's huge $600 price cut. Now available for just $399.99 instead of $999.99, this buddy is hard to resist.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
28 Feb, 2025The Motorola Razr+ (2023) drops to just $399.99 after a jaw-dropping $600 discount at Best Buy
24 Feb, 2025The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
19 Feb, 2025The Motorola Razr (2024) is still available at a juicy $250 discount on Amazon
11 Feb, 2025Amazon makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable a Valentine's Day must-buy at a new record low price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: