Quick Share on Android is receiving an upgrade inspired by a beta Samsung feature
Sharing files on Android is about to become a lot better with the latest update to Google Services. The update will introduce a failsafe for the Quick Share feature to ensure that you don’t lose a transfer if the sender or the receiver lose their direct connection.
Quick Share on Android is basically like AirDrop on iOS. It allows two Android phones to directly transfer files between them be it documents, images, audio notes or something else. But if you use Quick Share with a direct connection then you run the risk of losing your entire transfer if that connection is interrupted.
This can happen if the phones get too far from each other or if Quick Share experiences a hiccup and drops the connection. Fortunately Google is updating Quick Share with a feature that Samsung recently introduced in the One UI 7 beta.
One UI 7 brings a myriad of improvements to Galaxy phones. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Quick Share will now no longer cancel a transfer if the connection is interrupted. Instead it will try to switch over to your internet connection. Using either Wi-Fi or mobile data Quick Share will continue the transfer.
Transfer speeds will naturally suffer if you don’t have good internet or are in an area with low coverage. However this is still leagues better than losing the entire transfer altogether, especially if it was a big file that was taking its sweet time. Google will also likely present an option to disable this feature over mobile data to avoid the user from unwittingly using up their entire data cap.
In addition to the Quick Share improvements there are also updates to managing family groups, a new set of AI features for developers and bug fixes for device connections. Google is also claiming that battery life will be improved due to more efficient system management though I doubt it will be a noticeable change.
This update — intended for February — should be rolling out to your Android phone pretty soon. Pixel 9 and other Google phones may receive the update first though users still aren’t seeing it for now.
This won’t be the first time that Android will see an update inspired by another company’s software but it sure is a welcome one in my eyes.
