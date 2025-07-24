Qualcomm explains that Wi-Fi 8 will focus on something else rather than speed





One cool feature of Wi-Fi 8 is "Seamless Roaming." This allows a device to provide a "once connected, always connected" experience. By maintaining a continuous low-latency connection as a device moves around, there are no interruptions or packet drops due to handoffs. An important capability of Wi-Fi 8 is its ability to continuously offer a reliable and high-quality connection under non-ideal signal conditions.





For example, in some areas, there is signal degradation due to the distance the device is from the Wi-Fi signal, interference, or power limitations. Qualcomm says that Wi-Fi 8 uses a range of physical layer enhancements working together to keep Wi-Fi connected even if the environment isn't perfect. This is referred to as having reliable coverage at the edge.





Ever run into problems with your Wi-Fi connection in areas considered high density, such as corporate campuses, apartment buildings, and public venues? Problems such as overlapping signals or battles among various devices for access to the shared wireless signal can lead to problems with the user experience. Wi-Fi 8 solves this using one of its most important features, multi-Access Point (AP) coordination.









This allows APs to work as a team rather than independently. When APs work independently, devices could end up "attached" to a distant AP with a weaker signal, leading to poor performance. In Wi-Fi 8, Access Points, resources between APs, are shared, allowing for a more consistent experience for the user.





Today's devices carry multiple radios (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB), causing coexistence challenges. Wi-Fi 8 allows for improved in-device coexistence to ensure smoother operation when multiple radios share antennas or spectrum. This allows the wireless networking technology to gracefully handle the temporary outages when the antenna is used for another technology.



Wi-Fi 8 also includes new features making wireless connectivity more energy aware without having to compromise responsiveness. Notice how all of the features of Wi-Fi 8 that Qualcomm is writing about deals with improving the reliability of Wi-Fi and doesn't mention anything about hiking Wi-Fi speed with Wi=Fi 8.











Qualcomm says that Wi-Fi 8 will make the biggest impact in smart factories, hospitals, college campuses, homes, and public spaces. The latter include airports, stadiums, and transit hubs. Expected to be ready in 2028, IEEE802.11bn will be the upcoming standard serving as the foundation of Wi-Fi 8. It will help with two trends:









The trend toward personal devices such as smart glasses, next-gen wearable devices, and health monitors. These devices need seamless short-range wireless performance so they can offload intensive tasks to other, companion devices.





The second trend is the one moving toward AI-driven systems that require "reliable, low-latency connectivity to access edge or cloud-based AI for real-time inference." Again, keep in mind that Wi-Fi 8 will focus on improving Wi-Fi reliability, not speed.

