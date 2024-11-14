Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Wi-Fi 8 won't prioritize speed (like Wi-Fi 7), but reliability and performance

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A person holding the Pixel 9 Pro in his hands.
The Pixel 9 Pro, for example, supports Wi-Fi 7. | Image credit – PhoneArena

At the very beginning of the year, the Wi-Fi Alliance unveiled Wi-Fi 7 with some pretty respectable figures – Wi-Fi 7 arrived with speeds five times higher than the widespread Wi-Fi 6. Now, let's talk about Wi-Fi 8!

The next evolution of Wi-Fi, called Wi-Fi 8 (or IEEE 802.11bn), is already in development, although it won’t be available for several years to come. Unlike previous upgrades that focused mainly on speed, Wi-Fi 8 aims to enhance the overall user experience by prioritizing better reliability and consistent performance, a PCWorld report reads.

Currently, Wi-Fi 8 is still in the planning stages, with a final version expected around 2028. Even though Wi-Fi 7 hasn’t been fully approved yet, companies like MediaTek are already working on what Wi-Fi 8 could offer. This time, the emphasis is not on pushing for maximum speed but rather on improving how devices interact with access points, like routers, to deliver smoother and more stable connections.

Interestingly (or not), it’s China, not the US, that is taking the lead in pushing for these Wi-Fi advancements. With over 650 million broadband users in China, many of whom already have ultra-fast internet connections, there is strong demand for improved Wi-Fi performance. This makes China a major driving force behind the development of the new standard.

Wi-Fi 8 will likely use the same frequency bands as Wi-Fi 7, including 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz, and will have similar speed capabilities: they're amazing!

However, instead of focusing on increasing the maximum speed, the main goal of Wi-Fi 8 is to make wireless connections more efficient and reduce issues like interference and signal drops. One of the ways this will be achieved is through improved coordination between multiple access points in a home or office network.

Recommended Stories
This means that instead of just one router trying to handle all the data, several devices will work together more effectively, creating a stronger and more stable network.

A key feature being explored is known as Coordinated Spatial Reuse. This technology, first introduced in Wi-Fi 6, helps reduce interference by allowing access points to adjust their power levels based on nearby devices.

This could lead to a boost in overall network performance, as access points communicate better and avoid overlapping signals. Another feature is Coordinated Beamforming, which builds on earlier technologies to direct Wi-Fi signals more precisely toward the devices that need them.

By allowing multiple routers or access points to work together, the network can avoid wasting signal on devices that aren’t actively using it, improving both speed and reliability.

Wi-Fi 8 also plans to introduce smarter ways of managing bandwidth through something called Dynamic Sub-Channel Operation. This system will allow the network to prioritize faster devices, helping them download data more quickly without slowing down older devices.

Additionally, Wi-Fi 8 will offer finer control over data rates, leading to fewer abrupt drops in speed as users move around their homes, resulting in a smoother experience. Sounds pretty neat to me.

It typically takes around six years to develop a new Wi-Fi standard. While Wi-Fi 7 products have already been released before final approval, the same might happen with Wi-Fi 8. Early devices could hit the market by 2028, with official certification likely coming later that year.

Just as companies like Intel and Qualcomm are focusing on making processors more energy-efficient rather than increasing clock speeds, Wi-Fi technology is moving towards enhancing stability and user satisfaction.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless