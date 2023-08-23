Qualcomm announces Snapdragon G Series chipsets for mobile gaming

Dedicated handheld gaming devices are the best way to experience mobile games. But gamers want to be able to play all their favorite games across devices and ecosystems, be it their console, PC, or on a cloud service. The new generation of Snapdragon G Series powered devices will be the best place for gamers to play their favorite titles, offering them the ability to choose from the cloud, console, Android, or PC while on-the-go

The launch of the Razer Edge meant a lot more for Qualcomm than we believed initially. The handheld that allows users to play while on the move wasn’t a one-time thing for Qualcomm, but more of a test to see whether or not there’s an audience for such a product.Today, the US-based company announced not one, but three different chipsets meant for handheld and mobile gaming: Qualcomm G1, Qualcomm G2, and Qualcomm G3x Gen 2. The latter is the follow-up to the G3x which powers the Razer Edge , although Qualcomm claims this isn’t just a slight improvement over the original chipset, but a true sequel that offers twice the GPU performance.,” said Mithyn Chandrasekhar, Qualcomm’s senior director of product management.Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips have been built with Android gaming in mind, but the company admitted that it’s already looking for ways to bring PC and console games to handhelds powered by its chipsets, beyond cloud gaming.The entry-level Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 will take over gaming on mobile devices with slightly lower specs. It’s been built for cloud gaming, as well as remote console and PC gaming, but it’s powerful enough to support 1080p@60fps gaming. It’s also important to mention that Qualcomm’s gaming chipset supports Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.As far as the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 goes, the chipset offers the best of both worlds, which means it can be used on top-tier phones without dedicated cooling systems, as well as for cloud gaming on devices with lower specs.