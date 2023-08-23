Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon G Series chipsets for mobile gaming

Processors Qualcomm
@cosminvasile
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon G Series chipsets for mobile gaming
The launch of the Razer Edge meant a lot more for Qualcomm than we believed initially. The handheld that allows users to play while on the move wasn’t a one-time thing for Qualcomm, but more of a test to see whether or not there’s an audience for such a product.

Today, the US-based company announced not one, but three different chipsets meant for handheld and mobile gaming: Qualcomm G1, Qualcomm G2, and Qualcomm G3x Gen 2. The latter is the follow-up to the G3x which powers the Razer Edge, although Qualcomm claims this isn’t just a slight improvement over the original chipset, but a true sequel that offers twice the GPU performance.

Dedicated handheld gaming devices are the best way to experience mobile games. But gamers want to be able to play all their favorite games across devices and ecosystems, be it their console, PC, or on a cloud service. The new generation of Snapdragon G Series powered devices will be the best place for gamers to play their favorite titles, offering them the ability to choose from the cloud, console, Android, or PC while on-the-go,” said Mithyn Chandrasekhar, Qualcomm’s senior director of product management.

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips have been built with Android gaming in mind, but the company admitted that it’s already looking for ways to bring PC and console games to handhelds powered by its chipsets, beyond cloud gaming.



The entry-level Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 will take over gaming on mobile devices with slightly lower specs. It’s been built for cloud gaming, as well as remote console and PC gaming, but it’s powerful enough to support 1080p@60fps gaming. It’s also important to mention that Qualcomm’s gaming chipset supports Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.

As far as the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 goes, the chipset offers the best of both worlds, which means it can be used on top-tier phones without dedicated cooling systems, as well as for cloud gaming on devices with lower specs.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless