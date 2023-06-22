Qualcomm’s new S3 Gen 2 sound platform is here to improve your gaming experience
Qualcomm has just announced a brand-new product and it’s not another processor. The new S3 Gen 2 sound platform has been specifically designed to make your gaming experience silky smooth. The enhanced solution is optimized for gaming and promises to provide ultra-low latency of less than 20ms for lag-free wireless audio with voice back-channel for in-game chat.
It’s important to mention that for music listening, 24-bit 96kHz high-resolution Bluetooth streaming is supported using Snapdragon Sound and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio technology.
Basically, this means that gamers will be able to walk away from their consoles or PC and still hear the sound of their games and chat with no interruptions to the audio. No word on when exactly the first products packing the new sound platform will be available on the market, but it’s likely that will happen sometime this year.
In addition, Qualcomm confirmed that its new sound solution supports the latest LE Audio Auracast broadcast capabilities for dongles and adapters, which can turn a wide range of devices like TVs, phones, laptops, PCs, consoles and other audio equipment into better broadcast platforms.
As far as gaming goes, the S3 Gen 2 is optimized for adapters used in audio sources. For example, when paired with Qualcomm S5 and S3 Gen 2 based earbuds and headsets, it should be able to offer solid connectivity and dynamic latency adaptation based on the external RF environment.
