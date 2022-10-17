Razer Edge 5G gaming handheld powered by Android exclusively available from Verizon
Teased less than a month ago, Razer’s new Android-powered gaming handheld is finally official. The Edge 5G is the result of the collaboration between three giants that offer totally different products and services: Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon.
Hailed as “the world’s first dedicated 5G gaming device,” the Razer Edge is compatible with thousands of triple A games from day one, Razer claims. That’s a bold statement, but considering the device runs native Android games and pre-installed launchers like Epic Games, as well as cloud streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, it’s not that hard to believe.
Hardware-wise, Razer’s new gaming devices boasts a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. According to Razer, this specific display provides 87% more pixels than the competition.
Additional specs
The new Razer Edge will be available in both Wi-Fi and Verizon 5G models. Initially, the device will be launched in the US, and it will only sell bundled with the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. The Razer Edge 5G will be available exclusive from Verizon, but no details about price have been revealed.
The Razer Edge Wi-Fi will launch in January 2023 for $400. Customers can pick this one up exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore locations. A $5 refundable preorder deposit is required for those who wish to reserve their Razer Edge unit online.
More importantly, the Razer Edge provides some interesting remote play options too, such as full access to PC libraries like Steam Link, Moonlight, and Parsec. Basically, it’s a gaming handheld device that lets you access games from just about any platform with one exception: PlayStation.
Qualcomm’s contribution to the Razer Edge consists of a 3GHz octa-core Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor paired with an Adreno GPU, which was specifically built for this device to provide the best gaming performance while on the go. A very important aspect for a gaming handheld device, battery life is covered by a 5000 mAh capacity battery.
