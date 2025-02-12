This is the new chip that might supercharge your next midrange smartphone with GenAI

Qualcomm, a global leader in wireless technology and mobile chipsets, has unveiled its latest mobile platform — the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4. This new chip is designed to power the next generation of mid-range smartphones, promising improvements in several key areas. The company stated in its announcement that it is focusing on performance enhancements, longer battery life, and the introduction of generative AI capabilities to a wider audience.









According to Qualcomm, this platform is geared towards a diverse range of users, such as the ones below:

Gamers can look forward to smoother graphics, potentially even at higher resolutions, and improved audio quality thanks to Snapdragon Sound.

Professionals who rely on their smartphones for work will benefit from the enhanced connectivity options, including faster 5G and Wi-Fi.

Content creators will appreciate the improvements in camera capabilities, allowing for better photos and videos, even in low-light conditions.

Qualcomm is emphasizing the platform's ability to handle demanding tasks, whether it's playing graphics-intensive games, streaming high-definition video, or working on productivity apps.



Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 are expected to be released in the coming months. Several manufacturers, including realme, OPPO, and Honor, have already indicated their support for the new platform. Considering all of this and the impact that Snapdragon has had in the mid-range smartphone market, the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is poised to play a significant role in this area this year. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 seems to be a step in the right direction, and I look forward to seeing the devices it powers.