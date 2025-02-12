This is the new chip that might supercharge your next midrange smartphone with GenAI
Qualcomm, a global leader in wireless technology and mobile chipsets, has unveiled its latest mobile platform — the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4. This new chip is designed to power the next generation of mid-range smartphones, promising improvements in several key areas. The company stated in its announcement that it is focusing on performance enhancements, longer battery life, and the introduction of generative AI capabilities to a wider audience.
In its announcement, Qualcomm claims an 11% increase in CPU performance on this chip when compared to its predecessor (the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3) thanks to the updated Qualcomm Kryo CPU. Graphics performance is also said to gain a significant bump, with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivering up to a 29% improvement. These performance gains should translate to smoother gameplay, faster app loading times, and more responsive multitasking.
Beyond raw power, Qualcomm has also focused on efficiency. The new platform is advertised as designed to be more power-efficient, with a 12% reduction in power consumption. This efficiency boost should contribute to longer battery life, allowing users to go longer between charges.
The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 promises significant improvements across the board over its predecessor. | Image credit — Qualcomm
One of the more noteworthy additions to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is its support for generative AI. This marks the first time this technology has been available in the Snapdragon 6 series. While specifics are still somewhat limited, this AI integration could potentially enhance various aspects of the smartphone experience, from photography and video processing to voice assistants and predictive text. The company suggests this will redefine everyday tasks, turning them into something more extraordinary.
The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform is expected to provide an improved gaming experience. | Image credit — Qualcomm
According to Qualcomm, this platform is geared towards a diverse range of users, such as the ones below:
- Gamers can look forward to smoother graphics, potentially even at higher resolutions, and improved audio quality thanks to Snapdragon Sound.
- Professionals who rely on their smartphones for work will benefit from the enhanced connectivity options, including faster 5G and Wi-Fi.
- Content creators will appreciate the improvements in camera capabilities, allowing for better photos and videos, even in low-light conditions.
Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 will drive the next leap forward for smartphones in the mid-tier thanks to significant advancements in AI, gaming and photography. This platform brings a new level of performance and power efficiency for users to enjoy virtually anywhere with ultra-fast 5G and Wi-Fi, enhancing their everyday activities whether playing, creating, or working.
Deepu John, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Qualcomm is emphasizing the platform's ability to handle demanding tasks, whether it's playing graphics-intensive games, streaming high-definition video, or working on productivity apps.
Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 are expected to be released in the coming months. Several manufacturers, including realme, OPPO, and Honor, have already indicated their support for the new platform. Considering all of this and the impact that Snapdragon has had in the mid-range smartphone market, the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is poised to play a significant role in this area this year. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 seems to be a step in the right direction, and I look forward to seeing the devices it powers.
