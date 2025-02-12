Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

This is the new chip that might supercharge your next midrange smartphone with GenAI

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Qualcomm
Header image depicting the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip
Qualcomm, a global leader in wireless technology and mobile chipsets, has unveiled its latest mobile platform — the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4. This new chip is designed to power the next generation of mid-range smartphones, promising improvements in several key areas. The company stated in its announcement that it is focusing on performance enhancements, longer battery life, and the introduction of generative AI capabilities to a wider audience.

In its announcement, Qualcomm claims an 11% increase in CPU performance on this chip when compared to its predecessor (the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3) thanks to the updated Qualcomm Kryo CPU. Graphics performance is also said to gain a significant bump, with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivering up to a 29% improvement. These performance gains should translate to smoother gameplay, faster app loading times, and more responsive multitasking.

Beyond raw power, Qualcomm has also focused on efficiency. The new platform is advertised as designed to be more power-efficient, with a 12% reduction in power consumption. This efficiency boost should contribute to longer battery life, allowing users to go longer between charges.



One of the more noteworthy additions to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is its support for generative AI. This marks the first time this technology has been available in the Snapdragon 6 series. While specifics are still somewhat limited, this AI integration could potentially enhance various aspects of the smartphone experience, from photography and video processing to voice assistants and predictive text. The company suggests this will redefine everyday tasks, turning them into something more extraordinary.



According to Qualcomm, this platform is geared towards a diverse range of users, such as the ones below:
  • Gamers can look forward to smoother graphics, potentially even at higher resolutions, and improved audio quality thanks to Snapdragon Sound.
  • Professionals who rely on their smartphones for work will benefit from the enhanced connectivity options, including faster 5G and Wi-Fi.
  • Content creators will appreciate the improvements in camera capabilities, allowing for better photos and videos, even in low-light conditions.

Recommended Stories
Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 will drive the next leap forward for smartphones in the mid-tier thanks to significant advancements in AI, gaming and photography. This platform brings a new level of performance and power efficiency for users to enjoy virtually anywhere with ultra-fast 5G and Wi-Fi, enhancing their everyday activities whether playing, creating, or working.
Deepu John, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm is emphasizing the platform's ability to handle demanding tasks, whether it's playing graphics-intensive games, streaming high-definition video, or working on productivity apps.

Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 are expected to be released in the coming months. Several manufacturers, including realme, OPPO, and Honor, have already indicated their support for the new platform. Considering all of this and the impact that Snapdragon has had in the mid-range smartphone market, the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is poised to play a significant role in this area this year. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 seems to be a step in the right direction, and I look forward to seeing the devices it powers.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless