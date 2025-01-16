Realme 14 Pro series goes global with huge batteries, color-changing effect

Realme 14 Pro | Image credit: Realme

Realme 14 series cold-sensitive color-changing effect | Video credit: Realme

Although the phones look very similar and share many of the specs, there are some major differences that led to such a high price gap between the two. For example, the Realme 14 Pro+ is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, while the standard 14 Pro model packs a less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Besides that, the Realme 14 Pro also lacks a periscope camera.Another difference between the two phones is the size of the displays. The Realme 14+ Pro boasts a large 6.83-inch AMOLED curve quad display with 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Realme 14 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.77-inch AMOLED display with similar specs. Both screens feature under-display fingerprint sensors, but only the Realme 14 Pro+ features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, whereas the regular model has a much smaller 16-megapixel selfie snapper.One of the main selling points of the Realme 14 Pro series is the camera configuration. The 14 Pro+ packs a triple camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX896 + OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope camera (Sony IMX882), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.On the other hand, Realme 14 Pro features a much less advanced dual-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX882 + OIS) and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Realme 14 Pro+ | Image credit: Realme

One interesting design feature that these phones have in common is the unique texture co-designed with Valeur Designers, which allows the back side to change its color according to the temperature. This is only available on the Pearl White model, not the other two.

Realme is bringing its premium mid-range smartphones, the 14 Pro and 14 Pro+, to international markets. Initially introduced in India, both phones will be launched in other markets in the coming weeks.The Realme 14 Pro is available in Pearl White, Pink and Grey, while the 14 Pro+ model comes in Pearl White, Purple, and Grey. The cheaper of the two, the standard Realme 14 Pro sells for as low as Rs 23,000 ($265), while the Realme 14 Pro+ costs Rs 28,000 ($325).The prices above are for the base memory version, but they might vary by region and model, so keep that in mind if you’re considering either of the two mid-rangers.