Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Realme 14 Pro series goes global with huge batteries, color-changing effect

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Realme 14 Pro+
Realme is bringing its premium mid-range smartphones, the 14 Pro and 14 Pro+, to international markets. Initially introduced in India, both phones will be launched in other markets in the coming weeks.

The Realme 14 Pro is available in Pearl White, Pink and Grey, while the 14 Pro+ model comes in Pearl White, Purple, and Grey. The cheaper of the two, the standard Realme 14 Pro sells for as low as Rs 23,000 ($265), while the Realme 14 Pro+ costs Rs 28,000 ($325).

The prices above are for the base memory version, but they might vary by region and model, so keep that in mind if you’re considering either of the two mid-rangers.

Realme 14 Pro series goes global with huge batteries, color-changing effect
Realme 14 Pro | Image credit: Realme

Although the phones look very similar and share many of the specs, there are some major differences that led to such a high price gap between the two. For example, the Realme 14 Pro+ is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, while the standard 14 Pro model packs a less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Besides that, the Realme 14 Pro also lacks a periscope camera.

Another difference between the two phones is the size of the displays. The Realme 14+ Pro boasts a large 6.83-inch AMOLED curve quad display with 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Realme 14 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.77-inch AMOLED display with similar specs. Both screens feature under-display fingerprint sensors, but only the Realme 14 Pro+ features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, whereas the regular model has a much smaller 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Video Thumbnail

Realme 14 series cold-sensitive color-changing effect | Video credit: Realme

One of the main selling points of the Realme 14 Pro series is the camera configuration. The 14 Pro+ packs a triple camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX896 + OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope camera (Sony IMX882), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

On the other hand, Realme 14 Pro features a much less advanced dual-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX882 + OIS) and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Realme 14 Pro series goes global with huge batteries, color-changing effect
Realme 14 Pro+ | Image credit: Realme

Although both phones are powered by huge 6,000 mAh batteries, the Realme 14 Pro+ supports 80W fast wired charging, while the regular Pro model only comes with 45W fast wired charging support. On the bright side, both batteries feature VC cooling systems for more efficient heat dissipation.

One interesting design feature that these phones have in common is the unique texture co-designed with Valeur Designers, which allows the back side to change its color according to the temperature. This is only available on the Pearl White model, not the other two.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Honor Magic 7 RSR breaks cover: Porsche Design and an eye-watering price
Honor Magic 7 RSR breaks cover: Porsche Design and an eye-watering price
Leaked Galaxy S25 Slim images with S25, Plus, and Ultra make you wonder what's even the point [UPDATED]
Leaked Galaxy S25 Slim images with S25, Plus, and Ultra make you wonder what's even the point [UPDATED]
iPhone SE 4 leaked images give a clear view of its new look
iPhone SE 4 leaked images give a clear view of its new look
Images of all Galaxy S25 phones and colors leak leaving nothing to the imagination
Images of all Galaxy S25 phones and colors leak leaving nothing to the imagination
Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air both rumored to share the same disappointing weakness
Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air both rumored to share the same disappointing weakness
The JBL Tour Pro Plus buds come with 'Pro' sound and top-notch ANC at an amazing 'clearance' price
The JBL Tour Pro Plus buds come with 'Pro' sound and top-notch ANC at an amazing 'clearance' price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless