Qualcomm seeks to squeeze money out of Apple as the SE 4 is expected to score record sales





iPhone 14's design cues, it will be different under the hood where you'll find the 3nm A18 application processor (AP) instead of the somewhat less capable 5nm A15 Bionic that drove the iPhone 14. The next iPhone will debut Apple's home-grown 5G modem chip and speaking of chips, while the device does copy the iPhone 14's design cues, it will be different under the hood where you'll find the 3nm A18 application processor (AP) instead of the somewhat less capable 5nm A15 Bionic that drove the iPhone 14. Apple is upgrading the processor and the amount of RAM (to 8 GB from 6GB) so that the phone supports Apple's Apple Intelligence AI initiative.









Previous iPhone SE models would ship approximately 20 million units on an annual basis after launch. If Kuo is korrect (misspelled on purpose for style points), the iPhone SE 4 will be the largest-selling iPhone SE model of all time delivering 22 million units although it wouldn't walk away with the record by a large margin.



