Render of the iPhone SE 4 shows the expected notch and lack of Touch ID.
Tim Cook might have given away the iPhone SE 4's introduction date yesterday. Cook hinted that the new budget iPhone model would be introduced (most likely via Apple's website) on February 19th. By now, you know what to expect. The device will resemble the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch OLED edge-to-edge display and will feature the infamous notch, Face ID, gesture navigation, and a single 48MP rear camera that will use computational photography to deliver great images.

The next iPhone will debut Apple's home-grown 5G modem chip and speaking of chips, while the device does copy the iPhone 14's design cues, it will be different under the hood where you'll find the 3nm A18 application processor (AP) instead of the somewhat less capable 5nm A15 Bionic that drove the iPhone 14. Apple is upgrading the processor and the amount of RAM (to 8 GB from 6GB on the iPhone 14)) so that the phone supports Apple's Apple Intelligence AI initiative.

According to TF International analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the iPhone SE 4 is in position to shatter sales records for all previous iPhone SE models from the OG iPhone SE to 2022's iPhone SE 3. Kuo posted in a tweet on "X" that he expects Apple to ship approximately 12 million units of the iPhone SE 4 during the first half of this year followed by shipments of 10 million during the second half of this year.

Ming-Chi Kuo expects the iPhone SE 4 to be the best selling iPhone SE model of all time. | Image credit-X - Qualcomm seeks to squeeze money out of Apple as the SE 4 is expected to score record sales
Ming-Chi Kuo expects the iPhone SE 4 to be the best selling iPhone SE model of all time. | Image credit-X

Previous iPhone SE models would ship approximately 20 million units on an annual basis after launch. If Kuo is korrect (misspelled on purpose for style points), the iPhone SE 4 will be the largest-selling iPhone SE model of all time delivering 22 million units although it wouldn't walk away with the record by a large margin.

Kuo did mention something interesting. With Apple turning to its home-grown modem chip starting with the iPhone SE 4 and continuing with the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, Qualcomm will miss out on some revenue as Apple replaces Qualcomm's 5G modem chip with its own component on some models. To make up for this lost revenue, Qualcomm will reportedly take a deep look at its modem patents hoping to find that Apple will have to pay some licensing fees to Qualcomm to make up for its lost modem sales.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

