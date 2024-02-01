Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Qualcomm reports $9.9 billion in revenue and extended deals with both Samsung and Apple

Samsung Apple Qualcomm
Qualcomm reports $9.9 billion in revenue and extended deals with both Samsung and Apple
Qualcomm, one of the big players in the chipset manufacturing industry, has shared its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company recorded a total revenue of $9.9 billion, showcasing a 5% increase in comparison to the $9.4 billion reported in the first quarter of 2023.

Cristiano Amon, the President and CEO of Qualcomm, expressed satisfaction with the robust quarterly performance, stating:
We are extremely pleased to report strong quarterly results, with revenues and EPS exceeding the high end of our guidance.


The report highlights that the company achieved $6.6 billion in sales of handset chips, marking a 16% increase from the previous year's $5.7 billion. The Snapdragon 8 has emerged as a leading AI platform driving flagship smartphones, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 setting a new standard for on-device Gen AI experiences. It powers flagship Android devices launched and set to launch this year.

Samsung's recent debut of the Galaxy S24 series, packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and other markets, is a good example of the chipset’s capabilities, as the series is full of AI-powered features and tools. Given this, it is hardly surprising that Qualcomm's Snapdragon partnership with Samsung will persist, marked by an extended multiyear agreement concerning Snapdragon platforms for flagship Galaxy smartphone releases.



In more big news from the Q1 earnings report, Qualcomm and Apple shook hands on extending the licensing deal inked in 2019 for an extra two years, now running through 2027. It seems this move aligns with the buzz that Apple's homegrown 5G modem tech is not quite ready for the spotlight.

Apple has been on a mission to craft its own 5G modems to swap out Qualcomm's for quite some time. Back in 2019, Apple scooped up Intel's modem division in a hefty $1 billion deal. This acquisition landed Apple a stash of over 17,000 patents and roped in more than 2,200 Intel employees. Despite these strides, the Cupertino crew hasn't quite cracked the code just yet.

Last year, reports indicated that the journey to develop Apple's 5G modems had been quite frustrating for the company's engineers and executives. Those in the know revealed that the prototypes failed to match Qualcomm's modems in terms of both performance and efficiency.

Apple hoped to release devices with its own 5G modems this year. However, the recent renewals of the agreement with Qualcomm indicate that the tech giant is still far from reaching this goal.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless