Reportedly, Apple's in-house 5G modem plans could be put on hold indefinitely
Apple's current lineup of iPhones, including the latest iPhone 15 series, relies on Qualcomm's 5G modems, a partnership set to continue until 2026 following a recent agreement. However, earlier rumors were suggesting that the iPhone SE 4 would be the pioneer in adopting Apple's internally developed 5G modem chip to replace Qualcomm, but that might not happen after all if the latest rumor holds ground.
 
According to a somewhat uncertain report, Apple might shelve its plans for an in-house 5G modem chip due to challenges in the development process, as indicated by leaker yeux1122 (via Apple Insider). The report, translated, mentions that Apple is "reorganizing" its development efforts.

Tech_Reve, another leaker, echoed this sentiment on Twitter/X, citing "multiple sources." However, the lack of specificity regarding these sources raises questions about the credibility of the information. Tech_Reve suggests that the in-house modem might not be integrated into the upcoming iPhone SE 4 or any subsequent models, anticipating a complete abandonment.


Apple's journey in developing its 5G modem chip has been a rocky one. Shortly after the agreement with Qualcomm, reports surfaced about the challenges Apple faced—such as the size of the initial in-house 5G modem, which reportedly occupied half of the iPhone's internal space. Additionally, concerns were raised about its speed and tendency to overheat.

Initially, Apple aimed to introduce its in-house 5G modem chip with the iPhone 15 series, but this plan proved unattainable. Subsequently, the target shifted to have the 5G modem chip ready for the iPhone 17 series in 2025. However, recent reports suggest that this goal is also unlikely to materialize.

Over five years ago, Apple signaled its intention to develop its own modem by recruiting engineers in Qualcomm's hometown, San Diego. This move coincided with a legal dispute over modem royalties between Apple and Qualcomm.
 
Despite settling in 2019, with Qualcomm supplying 5G modem chips for the iPhone 12, Apple expressed its long-term plan to part ways with Qualcomm. This intention was solidified by a $1 billion acquisition of Intel’s modem division just months after settling the legal dispute.

So, if this latest report holds true, it would be a surprising turn of events considering the time and resources Apple invested in this project, including the billion-dollar acquisition from Intel.
