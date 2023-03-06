Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Qualcomm Exec accidentally confirms Nothing Phone 2 will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Android
1
Qualcomm Exec accidentally confirms Nothing Phone 2 will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip
Ever since Carl Pei and Nothing announced that a Nothing Phone (2) was in the works and slated for release later this year, there has been nonstop speculation on the type of SoC we will see from the fledgling company's second attempt at a "flagship" phone. However, rumors may finally be put to rest as a Qualcomm executive let it slip on social media, exactly which chip the phone will carry: The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

This revelation directly contradicts the latest rumors that the Nothing Phone (2) may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and thus fueling the speculation that the phone will be a true flagship, rather than the mid-range phone that the Nothing Phone (1) is. It also didn't help that Carl Pei himself was purposely vague in his announcement of the Phone (2), not quite saying the word "flagship" outright, but hinting that it will have superior specs to the first iteration.

To add fuel to the fire, during the now concluded MWC 2023 event, Nothing confirmed that the Phone (2) will indeed have a Snapdragon 8 series chip inside, but didn't specify which generation. However, it didn't take long for someone to spill the beans.

Qualcomm's SVP and GM of Mobile, Compute, and XR business unit, Alex Katouzian, took to LinkedIn to congratulate Carl Pei and his team on the upcoming release of the Phone (2) and their partnership. The post has since then been edited to remove the key info it divulged, that the processor will be the Gen 1 and not the Gen 2. Before it was edited, a screenshot of the post was promptly taken and shared by 91Mobiles as seen below:

Qualcomm Exec accidentally confirms Nothing Phone 2 will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

The news has caused both glee and disappointment as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a very powerful chip when compared to the 778G+ processor that currently powers the Nothing Phone (1), but will also not be the latest and greatest the company has to offer. The fact remains that if the Nothing Phone is to remain a cost-effective option for smartphone users that are not looking to spend upwards of one thousand dollars on a phone, it has to cut corners somehow. If having this more powerful, yet not "the" most powerful chipset, on the device gets the price down to mid-range levels, then that is a compromise we may need to live with.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra might feature a unified solid-state volume rocker button
iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra might feature a unified solid-state volume rocker button
Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event
Save the date: Nothing confirms impending Ear (2) launch event
Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for?
Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for?
The Nothing Speaker’s design has leaked, showcasing a unique new product
The Nothing Speaker’s design has leaked, showcasing a unique new product
Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S9 family will reportedly (and predictably) have three big models
Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S9 family will reportedly (and predictably) have three big models
Google Play can now let you know if an app isn’t performing well so that you can skip it
Google Play can now let you know if an app isn’t performing well so that you can skip it

Popular stories

Some Pixel owners can't wait until Monday
Some Pixel owners can't wait until Monday
Best Buy gets uber generous with Pixel 7 discount, making Google's iPhone a no brainer
Best Buy gets uber generous with Pixel 7 discount, making Google's iPhone a no brainer
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Another feature that debuted on the Pixel 7 series is now available on the Pixel 6 line
Another feature that debuted on the Pixel 7 series is now available on the Pixel 6 line
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
Verizon will begin tacking on a new fee to some unlimited plans from April
Verizon will begin tacking on a new fee to some unlimited plans from April
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless