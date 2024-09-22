Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem

It appears that several iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max users are complaining that the screens on their new handsets are having problems when it comes to being responsive. No one likes a lagging touchscreen especially when that touchscreen is attached to the device you just spent $999 and up to purchase. And why spend so much money on a phone where the display not only lags, but in many circumstances it downright ignores your taps, swipes, and scrolls.





iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max users happy. If there is something good that has come out of the online complaints, it is that the problem appears to be software-related and has nothing to do with a hardware problem. That means that Apple won't have to recall phones that don't work and issue replacement units. Instead, a simple software update might be all that is required to make sufferingandusers happy.









There could be a problem with the iOS touch rejection algorithm designed to prevent unintended touches from doing something to the phone that wasn't planned by the user. If this program is too sensitive, it could cause intended touches to be ignored. Accidentally touching parts of the display could lead the phone to reject all new touches for a brief time period. Some are complaining that their new touches are being ignored when their finger lies near the new Camera Control on the right side of the display.









iPhone 16 Pro compared to last year's

Another reason why this is happening now could be the new, thinner bezels on thecompared to last year's iPhone 15 Pro . Losing some of the protection from an accidental touch on the screen might lead the phone to consider such a tap to be a mistake and reject it.







iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max , using a case might be your best bet since it could cover up part of the display and make it harder for you to accidentally hit the part of the screen that sets off the iOS touch rejection. The issue is taking place on iPhone 16 Pro series handsets running iOS 18 .1 beta. It also doesn't happen when the phone is locked. So watch out for your iPhone 16 Pro series screen to be stubborn when swiping between your home screen pages and through apps. To help stop the problem with theand, using a case might be your best bet since it could cover up part of the display and make it harder for you to accidentally hit the part of the screen that sets off the iOS touch rejection. The issue is taking place onseries handsets running iOS 18 and the.1 beta. It also doesn't happen when the phone is locked. So watch out for yourseries screen to be stubborn when swiping between your home screen pages and through apps.



