Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals





Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deals





7.8 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) The Good Stylish design

Bright and vivid OLED display

Excellent health tracking

Wear OS is a great match

Good haptic feedback The Bad One-day battery life at best

Gimmicky capacitive rotating bezel

No Google Assistant support yet





The Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest-and-greatest smart timepiece by Samsung that combines sleek looks with cool features. It supports both Android and iOS but, of course, unlocks all of its features only if paired to a Samsung phone.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) Display 1.4 inches

450 x 450 pixels

Hardware Exynos W920

1.5GB RAM Storage 16GB, Battery 361 mAh OS Wear OS

One Watch 3.5 UI View full specs





The Classic is pretty much the standard Galaxy Watch, but crafted to look like your traditional timepiece. It's bulkier, made of stainless steel, and has more intricate, classy-looking shapes.





Galaxy Watch Active 2 Prime Day deals





The Galaxy Watch Active is a separate line of smartwatches, fusing the worlds of slim fitness trackers and round watches. The Watch Active 2 has all the functionality of a regular Galaxy Watch, but instead of a mechanically rotating bezel, it has a touch-sensitive curved edge that acts in a similar manner.





8.5 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) The Good Very comfortable to wear

2-day battery life

Sleep tracking

Clean design suitable for both work and play

Quick release pins for easy change of straps

Automatic workout tracking works mostly well The Bad You cannot quickly switch between watchfaces

Haptics are not great

Bixby is worse than Siri and Google Assistant

We miss the physical rotating bezel





Galaxy Watch 3 Prime Day deals





Samsung did discontinue the Galaxy Watch 3 when it released the 4th generation, but there's still some new-old stock floating around. Plus, some retailers have some high-quality refurbished units. Either way, we expect these to drop at deeper discounts during Prime Day 2022.





8.8 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) The Good Lightweight and attractive design

Great notification interactivity

Customizable watch faces

Bright OLED display

Rotating bezel The Bad Single-day battery life

