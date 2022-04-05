Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals0
Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deals
The Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest-and-greatest smart timepiece by Samsung that combines sleek looks with cool features. It supports both Android and iOS but, of course, unlocks all of its features only if paired to a Samsung phone.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
The Classic is pretty much the standard Galaxy Watch, but crafted to look like your traditional timepiece. It's bulkier, made of stainless steel, and has more intricate, classy-looking shapes.
Galaxy Watch Active 2 Prime Day deals
The Galaxy Watch Active is a separate line of smartwatches, fusing the worlds of slim fitness trackers and round watches. The Watch Active 2 has all the functionality of a regular Galaxy Watch, but instead of a mechanically rotating bezel, it has a touch-sensitive curved edge that acts in a similar manner.
Galaxy Watch 3 Prime Day deals
Samsung did discontinue the Galaxy Watch 3 when it released the 4th generation, but there's still some new-old stock floating around. Plus, some retailers have some high-quality refurbished units. Either way, we expect these to drop at deeper discounts during Prime Day 2022.
Things that are NOT allowed: