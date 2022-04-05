 Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals Amazon Prime Day

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals
With Prime Day coming, we are expecting a bunch of tech discounts all over the major retailers — mostly online. We are sure to see a lot of Prime Day deals on smartwatches, but if you are looking strictly for Galaxy Watch discounts — we've got them cherry-picked here. And, if you haven't made up your mind yet, we also have a bunch of Apple Watch Prime Day deals packed here.

Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deals


Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)
7.8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

The Good

  • Stylish design
  • Bright and vivid OLED display
  • Excellent health tracking
  • Wear OS is a great match
  • Good haptic feedback

The Bad

  • One-day battery life at best
  • Gimmicky capacitive rotating bezel
  • No Google Assistant support yet
Deal $9 at AT&T

The Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest-and-greatest smart timepiece by Samsung that combines sleek looks with cool features. It supports both Android and iOS but, of course, unlocks all of its features only if paired to a Samsung phone.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic


Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Display

1.4 inches
450 x 450 pixels

Hardware

Exynos W920
1.5GB RAM

Storage

16GB,

Battery

361 mAh

OS

Wear OS
One Watch 3.5 UI

View full specs
Deal $12 at AT&T

The Classic is pretty much the standard Galaxy Watch, but crafted to look like your traditional timepiece. It's bulkier, made of stainless steel, and has more intricate, classy-looking shapes.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 Prime Day deals


The Galaxy Watch Active is a separate line of smartwatches, fusing the worlds of slim fitness trackers and round watches. The Watch Active 2 has all the functionality of a regular Galaxy Watch, but instead of a mechanically rotating bezel, it has a touch-sensitive curved edge that acts in a similar manner.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)
8.5

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

The Good

  • Very comfortable to wear
  • 2-day battery life
  • Sleep tracking
  • Clean design suitable for both work and play
  • Quick release pins for easy change of straps
  • Automatic workout tracking works mostly well

The Bad

  • You cannot quickly switch between watchfaces
  • Haptics are not great
  • Bixby is worse than Siri and Google Assistant
  • We miss the physical rotating bezel
Deal $300 at Samsung Deal $300 at AT&T Deal $300 at Verizon

Galaxy Watch 3 Prime Day deals


Samsung did discontinue the Galaxy Watch 3 when it released the 4th generation, but there's still some new-old stock floating around. Plus, some retailers have some high-quality refurbished units. Either way, we expect these to drop at deeper discounts during Prime Day 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
8.8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

The Good

  • Lightweight and attractive design
  • Great notification interactivity
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Bright OLED display
  • Rotating bezel

The Bad

  • Single-day battery life
Deal $480 at Samsung Deal $480 at T-Mobile Deal $480 at AT&T
Deal $480 at Verizon

