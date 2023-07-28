A tempting Prime Day deal on the Edge+ (2023) is still live
This year’s Prime Day saw the first discount on the hot new Edge+ (2023). Amazingly, that deal is still live, and it’s also available at the Motorola store. So, if you didn’t have the chance to treat yourself to a new tech item during the big shopping event, now might be the perfect time to get this amazing phone.
Motorola has gone the extra mile with this beast's specs. One of them is a gorgeous 6.7-inch pOLED display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. You can expect an outstanding visual experience from this device. Moreover, the Android phone can handle demanding gaming titles, as it’s powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The processor is also pretty good at optimizing battery life.
Camera-wise, the Edge+ (2023) sports a triple camera configuration. Motorola equipped it with a 50MP main snapper, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto shooter. So, your photos should look very sharp and beautiful, especially if you’re into portrait photography. You can even record videos in 8K with this powerhouse!
Even though the phone might look somewhat boring compared to devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it’s very sturdy. It’s designed with a Gorilla Glass Victus back that’s soft to the touch, complemented by an Aluminum frame. The Gorilla Glass Victus back does a pretty good job of keeping fingerprint smudges out of the way.
All things considered, the Edge+ (2023) gives you immense value for money, all the more so with such an irresistible $100 off price tag. If you want an upgrade but don’t intend to splurge on the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5, know that the Motorola flagship should deliver an awesome overall experience.
Both Amazon and Motorola offer the flagship phone in Interstellar Black with 512GB at a tempting 13% (or $100) discount. Given that the contender for the best Android phone in 2023 typically costs a hefty $799, we’d say an upgrade is worth considering right now.
Talking about batteries, Motorola’s non-foldable flagship of 2023 comes with a massive 5,100mAh battery. We haven’t been able to put it to the test yet, but the company advertises it to last as much as 40 hours on a single charge. The device supports fast charging, too.
