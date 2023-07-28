A tempting Prime Day deal on the Edge+ (2023) is still live

Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
This year’s Prime Day saw the first discount on the hot new Edge+ (2023). Amazingly, that deal is still live, and it’s also available at the Motorola store. So, if you didn’t have the chance to treat yourself to a new tech item during the big shopping event, now might be the perfect time to get this amazing phone.

Both Amazon and Motorola offer the flagship phone in Interstellar Black with 512GB at a tempting 13% (or $100) discount. Given that the contender for the best Android phone in 2023 typically costs a hefty $799, we’d say an upgrade is worth considering right now.

Take advantage of this deal and grab the Motorola Edge+ (2023) at $100 off

With a beautiful 6.7-inch pOLED display, a massive 5,100mAh battery, and 512GB of internal storage, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) earns a place among the best Android phones right now. If you want to get the device at a bargain price, check out this awesome deal at Amazon. Trade-ins are allowed.
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Edge+ (2023) is $100 off at Motorola, too!

Motorola's non-foldable flagship comes with an irresistible $100 off its price tag at the Motorola store as well. Packed with awesome specs, including Qualcomm's latest chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get the device with 512GB of internal storage and save big. And if you trade in a previous Motorola Razr phone, you can get an additional $200 discount.
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola


Motorola has gone the extra mile with this beast's specs. One of them is a gorgeous 6.7-inch pOLED display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. You can expect an outstanding visual experience from this device. Moreover, the Android phone can handle demanding gaming titles, as it’s powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The processor is also pretty good at optimizing battery life.

Talking about batteries, Motorola’s non-foldable flagship of 2023 comes with a massive 5,100mAh battery. We haven’t been able to put it to the test yet, but the company advertises it to last as much as 40 hours on a single charge. The device supports fast charging, too.

Camera-wise, the Edge+ (2023) sports a triple camera configuration. Motorola equipped it with a 50MP main snapper, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto shooter. So, your photos should look very sharp and beautiful, especially if you’re into portrait photography. You can even record videos in 8K with this powerhouse!

Even though the phone might look somewhat boring compared to devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it’s very sturdy. It’s designed with a Gorilla Glass Victus back that’s soft to the touch, complemented by an Aluminum frame. The Gorilla Glass Victus back does a pretty good job of keeping fingerprint smudges out of the way.

All things considered, the Edge+ (2023) gives you immense value for money, all the more so with such an irresistible $100 off price tag. If you want an upgrade but don’t intend to splurge on the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5, know that the Motorola flagship should deliver an awesome overall experience.

