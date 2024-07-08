Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

A possible Galaxy Ring 2 spotted in the wild days before the Galaxy Ring goes live

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A possible Galaxy Ring 2 spotted in the wild days before the Galaxy Ring goes live
We're days away from finally getting to know what the Galaxy Ring is all about, but here are some rumors that point in the direction of a possible Galaxy Ring 2!

Such is the nature of mobile tech: everything is happening so quickly that we can't wait for the first model to be official to discuss the next one!

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!
Reserve at Samsung


So, about the original Galaxy Ring: it was briefly teased at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 17 when the Galaxy S24 line went live. Then, this fascinating wearable was shown again during the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in February. However, we expect to get the full scoop on the Galaxy Ring during Samsung's next Unpacked event that's just days away: mark the July 10 date on your calendar!

Get ready to sit in the dark, hold a shiny round object in your palm and hiss: "My precious…"!

There's an exclusive report that uncovers a patent application for what seems to be yet another Samsung smart ring. It's filed with the United States Patent Application Publication and the patent details hint at a potential successor, possibly named the Galaxy Ring 2.

The teasers for the Samsung Galaxy Ring show a fully circular design with sensors integrated into the inner layer. However, the new patent reveals a squarish outer layer and a circular inner layer with embedded sensors.

The ring appears slightly elongated and not a simple 100% circular design. It may feature two display units: selecting an icon on the first display will show information on the second screen, with both screens working interactively based on user input.

The display unit is likely to be useful for interacting with and viewing workout stats, heart rate, notifications, call alerts, etc., and could feature an AMOLED panel. The patent images suggest the Galaxy Ring will support various body and health measurements, and will include a temperature sensor, acceleration sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a switch. Connectivity options might include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee technologies, NFC, and MST (magnetic secure transmission) for payments.

Recommended Stories
The patent documents indicate multiple ring sizes, with 27 sizes in South Korea and 65 sizes in the US, to accommodate varying finger sizes. The design of the wearable changes with each size, which might also affect the price.

To understand how an eventual Galaxy Ring 2 could compare with the original Galaxy Ring, we'll have to wait and see what the first iteration is all about. So far, it's said to be equipped with features for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and physical activity. Notably, the ring is expected to wirelessly control other electronic devices.

The excitement has been building for half a year now, with reports indicating additional features such as blood flow measurement and electrocardiogram functions. The ring is also expected to support wireless payments.

Given that the Galaxy Ring is designed to be worn on the finger, it is highly likely that this smart device will be water-resistant.

There are rumors that Galaxy Ring users may be able to activate a Lost Mode feature through the app. If the ring goes missing, the app could trigger a blinking light embedded in the ring, making it easier to locate. The app would also provide feedback on whether the light is blinking or if it can't connect with the ring.

A smart ring is fascinating because it represents a leap forward in wearable technology, combining advanced health monitoring and connectivity features in an even more discreet and compact form than a smartwatch.

Unlike smartwatches, which are worn on the wrist and can sometimes be bulky, a smart ring offers a more subtle and potentially more comfortable alternative while still providing essential health data and connectivity options.

Let's finish with this memorable Lord of the Rings quote:

One ring to rule them all!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless