Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Vote now: What type of screen lock do you have on your phone?

Polls
Vote now: What type of screen lock do you have on your phone?
Smartphone security. It's a big thing if you're the financial director of a huge corporation, I guess, but even for us normal folks, protecting our private information can be equally important. Losing those Christmas party photos from 10 years ago can be the end of it all! Well, jokes aside, smartphones hold a huge amount of vital information nowadays, even though most of it is backed up in the cloud, and security is important for a number of reasons.

There are various ways to protect your smartphone from prying eyes and touchy-feely hands. Most smartphones require a pin as a basic security measure before you can choose another, more convenient method to lock your screen. Then there's the almighty fingerprint, which has caused frustration since day one of its invention. Here's a thought: if your fingerprint gets stolen or spoofed, you can't change it.

You can always opt for a password, which you can change, and there's the face unlock option that a great many iPhone users—well, use and swear by. If you don't want to deal with active input to unlock your phone, there's a neat option to use smart unlock, where the phone will unlock itself based on the location, say when you're home or when there's another gadget nearby, a smartwatch on your hand, for example.

I forgot to mention the dreadful pattern lock—maybe the easiest one to break, unless you wipe your phone screen clean every time you unlock it. Finally, you can always leave your phone in "swipe to unlock" mode and live a carefree life with one less thing to worry about. So, which one is it then? Vote in our poll and share your preferred lock screen method or the combination that you use.

What type of screen lock do you have on your phone?

Vote View Result


More Polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Popular stories

Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Amazon brings the Galaxy Watch 4 to its lowest price ever
Amazon brings the Galaxy Watch 4 to its lowest price ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless