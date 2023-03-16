Vote now: What do you think about the leaked Pixel 8 design?









Yeah, it looks like a refinement. But what do you think about it? Boring? Classy? Google took a huge design turn with the Pixel 6, but it seems the big G has now decided to stick with the camera bar design. The Pixel 8 will be the third generation to rock this design, and it seems it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.



So, give your votes on the third iteration of the camera bar design! Personally, I would've loved to see something radically different; the mobile scene is in dire need of crazy designs, but it is what it is. Share your thoughts on the Pixel 8 in the comments below. What do you think about the leaked Pixel 8 design? I like it! Can't mess with perfection... Boring. I don't really care about it... It's okay... I guess? Other (leave a comment) I like it! Can't mess with perfection... 57.58% Boring. 21.21% I don't really care about it... 6.06% It's okay... I guess? 12.12% Other (leave a comment) 3.03%



More Polls: Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not? 9mo ago, by Mariyan Slavov Vote now: Which upcoming 2023 flagship launch are you most excited for? 1w ago, by Dzhoro Ivanov



Yeah, it looks like a refinement. But what do you think about it? Boring? Classy? Google took a huge design turn with the Pixel 6, but it seems the big G has now decided to stick with the camera bar design. The Pixel 8 will be the third generation to rock this design, and it seems it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.So, give your votes on the third iteration of the camera bar design! Personally, I would've loved to see something radically different; the mobile scene is in dire need of crazy designs, but it is what it is. Share your thoughts on the Pixel 8 in the comments below.

The new Pixel 8 lineup is most likely going to be teased at Google's I/O conference on May 10, but the internet has been boiling with Pixel leaks lately. Both the vanilla Pixel 8 and the Pro version have leaked in renders, and given the sources, the striking similarities between all the leaks, and the timing, we're probably looking at the actual design of Google's next flagships.This opens a new can of worms, and yes, you guessed correctly: it concerns the Pixel 8's design. On first glance, it's more of the same. There are touches here and there: the camera strip is slightly different, the radius of the curvature on the back looks different too, and there's no curved screen on the Pro models.