The poll results are in, people really want that Galaxy S20 Ultra zoom
First, we asked which of the three models, Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra would you go for. Well, the answer is pretty clear and it's not what you might suspect.
With almost 50% of the votes, the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra takes the first place. It seems our readers really like to go for the overkill option. Plus, that 100X Space Zoom gives you a lot of possibilities even if some of them can be considered somewhat nefarious.
Definitely a lucrative device, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely become even more sought-after in a few months when deals and discounts inevitably start popping up, making it more affordable.
With these results in mind, the answers to the question "Which Galaxy S20 color is your favorite?" are hardly a surprise.
Among all the color options, the two that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is available have received almost an equal share of the votes. Cloud Blue comes fifth with about a fifth of the participants thinking it's the best one and last by a mile is Cloud Pink. Knowing our audience demographics, we can't say we're shocked to see pink come last.
Thank you to everyone that had cast a vote in our polls and keep a look out for our next one!
2 Comments
2. shawman
Posts: 96; Member since: Sep 18, 2012
posted on 19 min ago 0
1. Mastamolvi786
Posts: 19; Member since: Nov 07, 2019
posted on 43 min ago 1
