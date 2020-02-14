The poll results are in, people really want that Galaxy S20 Ultra zoom





First, we asked which of the three models, Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra would you go for. Well, the answer is pretty clear and it's not what you might suspect.





Which Galaxy S20 model would you go for? Galaxy S20 offers everything I want Galaxy S20+ is the golden middle, that's where I'm at Galaxy S20 Ultra, I need that Space Zoom! Galaxy S20 offers everything I want 26.55% Galaxy S20+ is the golden middle, that's where I'm at 24.04% Galaxy S20 Ultra, I need that Space Zoom! 49.41%





With almost 50% of the votes, the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra takes the first place. It seems our readers really like to go for the overkill option. Plus, that 100X Space Zoom gives you a lot of possibilities even if some of them can be considered somewhat nefarious.





Definitely a lucrative device, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely become even more sought-after in a few months when deals and discounts inevitably start popping up, making it more affordable.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are the preferred choice of about a quarter of the voters.





With these results in mind, the answers to the question "Which Galaxy S20 color is your favorite?" are hardly a surprise.





Which Galaxy S20 color is your favorite? Cosmic Grey Cloud Blue (S20 and S20+ only) Cosmic Black (S20+ and S20 Ultra only) Cloud Pink (S20 only) Cosmic Grey 36.29% Cloud Blue (S20 and S20+ only) 22.31% Cosmic Black (S20+ and S20 Ultra only) 38.19% Cloud Pink (S20 only) 3.21%

Among all the color options, the two that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is available have received almost an equal share of the votes. Cloud Blue comes fifth with about a fifth of the participants thinking it's the best one and last by a mile is Cloud Pink. Knowing our audience demographics, we can't say we're shocked to see pink come last.





Thank you to everyone that had cast a vote in our polls and keep a look out for our next one!













At the night of the Galaxy S20 series launch we had a couple of questions for you. Now it's time to see what answers you gave.