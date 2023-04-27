Vote now: How much do you think the Sony Xperia 1 Mark V would cost?

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Today, we're going to do something completely different with our poll, turning it into a prediction game. This “Guess the Price” quiz features the next flagship phone from Sony, the Xperia 1 Mark V. The Japanese company published a teaser video earlier today, revealing the date of the official announcement for the device (spoiler, it's May 11).

Now, why have we picked Sony for this strange game? Well, because the company is absolutely unpredictable with its pricing and seems to not care about market trends and competition. The last-generation Xperia 1 Mark IV started at $1,599, which no one expected and also made some foldable phones worry about their luxury status.

It's time to start the gambling! What would the price of the Sony Xperia 1 V be? Is Sony poised to deliver another breath-taking and heart-stopping (well, wallet-emptying) price tag for the Xperia 1 V? Or maybe the price will remain at the already quite optimistic $1,599 starting point. The thing with Xperia phones is that their prices fall quite substantially just months after the initial release (shock).

So, what would it be? We chose some options based on the latest leaks, rumors, and predictions. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts on everything Xperia in the comments below.

How much do you think the Sony Xperia 1 Mark V would cost?

Vote View Result

