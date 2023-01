Vote now: Have you already reserved a Galaxy S23?

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung





According to our



So, let’s count the Galaxy chickens and see what’s what. According to our latest poll , a solid 34% of you guys are really excited about the upcoming flagship phones from Samsung, with another 29% being moderately excited. It seems that the hype level is pretty high, but have you already pulled the trigger and reserved a unit? That’s the ultimate testament to whether Samsung’s next series will be successful or not.So, let’s count the Galaxy chickens and see what’s what. Samsung is expecting a pretty rough 2023 , but a good performance by the S23 series could help the company push through and keep fighting its main “fruity” rival. Share your thoughts about the S23 series in the comments below.

Samsung being Samsung, also decided to give a nice little bonus to all loyal customers in the form of a $50-$100 Samsung Store credit discount with each reservation. That’s also stackable with all the official deals that will go live when the phones arrive at Samsung’s store, such as free Galaxy Buds, trade-in deals, etc.With all that being said, we still don’t have the official prices for the three models we expect to be announced next month. There are some rumors flying around, more specifically - $799 for the vanilla Galaxy S23 , $999 for the Plus model , and $1199 for the Ultra , which is not surprising and kinda expected.