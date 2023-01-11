Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Vote now: Have you already reserved a Galaxy S23?
It’s official! The Galaxy S23 family now has an announcement date, and it’s February 1st. Not only that, but Samsung has decided to open Pandora's pre-order reservation box and let the most eager and impatient fans secure their next flagship.

Samsung being Samsung, also decided to give a nice little bonus to all loyal customers in the form of a $50-$100 Samsung Store credit discount with each reservation. That’s also stackable with all the official deals that will go live when the phones arrive at Samsung’s store, such as free Galaxy Buds, trade-in deals, etc.

With all that being said, we still don’t have the official prices for the three models we expect to be announced next month. There are some rumors flying around, more specifically - $799 for the vanilla Galaxy S23, $999 for the Plus model, and $1199 for the Ultra, which is not surprising and kinda expected.

According to our latest poll, a solid 34% of you guys are really excited about the upcoming flagship phones from Samsung, with another 29% being moderately excited. It seems that the hype level is pretty high, but have you already pulled the trigger and reserved a unit? That’s the ultimate testament to whether Samsung’s next series will be successful or not.

So, let’s count the Galaxy chickens and see what’s what. Samsung is expecting a pretty rough 2023, but a good performance by the S23 series could help the company push through and keep fighting its main “fruity” rival. Share your thoughts about the S23 series in the comments below.

Have you already reserved a Galaxy S23?

Vote View Result


