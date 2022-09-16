 Vote now: Have you already pre-ordered your iPhone 14? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Have you already pre-ordered your iPhone 14?

The new iPhone 14 series arrived with a bang, and all the excitement culminated in shops around the world opening their doors today for all the Apple fans longing for their new dream device. Now, you can make of it whatever you want but many people would probably go and pull the trigger on a brand new iPhone 14.

Granted, the technology leap (or the lack of it) between the past few iPhone generations won’t turn heads but if you’re upgrading from an iPhone X or an iPhone 11 device, there’s some sense in going for the iPhone 14.

The DynamicIsland might be a gimmick (we need more time to find out), and the A16 chipset, faster as it might be than the previous model, probably won’t make any noticeable difference. Most of the new features are coming from iOS 16, which most of the old phones already have by now, so it’s tough to recommend upgrading to the newest iPhone model to somebody who’s rocking an iPhone 12 or 13.

Nevertheless, today’s poll is trying to assess just that - would the iPhone 14 series be a commercial success for Apple, even with such incremental upgrades from the previous two generations? Have you already pre-ordered any of the iPhone 14 series models, and if so - which one exactly?

Vote in our poll, and share your opinion on the DynamicIsland (and everything iPhone 14 related) in the comments below.

Have you already pre-ordered your iPhone 14?

Vote View Result


FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless