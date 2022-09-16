Vote now: Have you already pre-ordered your iPhone 14?

AT&T has a free iPhone 14 offer with any iPhone 8 and up trade Get a free iPhone 14 on AT&T when trading in an eligible smartphone, even cracked-screen ones on installments, and with a qualifying Unlimited plan (basically every unlimited plan other than the Unlimited Value Plus plan). $799 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $799 Buy at AT&T Free iPhone 14 on Verizon with any old iPhone trade, even damaged ones Verizon's new One Unlimited for iPhone plan can be bundled with a free 14 offer as it will give you $800 towards its purchase for any iPhone 6 and up, even with cracked screen damage. Get Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+) in one plan, with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to boot. Switchers get $200 extra in the form of a gift card. $799 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $799 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile has the iPhone 14 on the carrier T-Mobile will let you grab a free iPhone 14 with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or the equivalent Sprint plan. $799 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $799 Buy at T-Mobile The iPhone 14 is $720 off at Apple with a trade Apple will trade you the iPhone 14 price down with up to a $720 offer that puts the carrier trades in rosy perspective. $720 off (90%) Trade-in $79 $799 Buy at Apple

Granted, the technology leap (or the lack of it) between the past few iPhone generations won’t turn heads but if you’re upgrading from an iPhone X or an iPhone 11 device, there’s some sense in going for the iPhone 14.The DynamicIsland might be a gimmick (we need more time to find out), and the A16 chipset, faster as it might be than the previous model, probably won’t make any noticeable difference. Most of the new features are coming from iOS 16, which most of the old phones already have by now, so it’s tough to recommend upgrading to the newest iPhone model to somebody who’s rocking an iPhone 12 or 13.Nevertheless, today’s poll is trying to assess just that - would the iPhone 14 series be a commercial success for Apple, even with such incremental upgrades from the previous two generations? Have you already pre-ordered any of the iPhone 14 series models, and if so - which one exactly?Vote in our poll, and share your opinion on the DynamicIsland (and everything iPhone 14 related) in the comments below.