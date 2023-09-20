Vote now: Have you already installed iOS 17 on your iPhone?
September 12 marked the official announcement of the iPhone 15 series, and with all the hardware devices and news, we also got the next big mobile operating system, iOS 17. Apple's next big thing in mobile software is already available to download for each and every iPhone, all the way back to the iPhone XS. The changes are not as big as you might think, but there are some cool new features still.
Then there's the new StandBy mode, which turns your iPhone into a nightstand clock (for whichever reason), and, of course, the all-new Contact Posters. A cool customization that has been available to Android users for years now, but let's not open that particular can of worms.
We have our iOS 17 review online, so check it out if you need a deep dive, or you might've already installed the new OS on your iPhone. Let us know!
The iMessage app received a needed update, and now (finally!) you can swipe to reply. There are other cool things baked in there, such as the option to transcribe voice messages or the new Check In option, which allows you to automatically notify your loved ones that you've reached your destination safely.
There are bits of improvement everywhere, and even though most people probably won't even notice they're rocking a new OS, nonetheless, new is better, right? Because iOS 17 is distributed free, or should we say it's included in the retail price of your iPhone when you buy it, and it is worth getting it, right?
