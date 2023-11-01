Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Vote now: What's your favorite smartwatch brand?

Polls
1
Vote now: What's your favorite smartwatch brand?
Everyone's wearing them! Once a nerdy peculiarity, nowadays smartwatches can be seen on each and every wrist all around the world. Their usefulness might be questionable at times, and the battery life of the most advanced ones is just abysmal (looking at you, Apple), but there's no denying that smartwatches have found a niche and are here to stay.

There are tons of brands and different varieties of smartwatches for every taste and need out there. There are hybrid watches that disguise themselves as regular watches, pure sports-oriented smartwatches, fashionable gold-plated ones, and versatile do-it-all models.

Even Google joined the smartwatch race with the Pixel Watch, and even though the first-gen device was a bit rough around the edges, the company is getting there. Our last poll on the subject showed that nearly everyone has a smartwatch of some kind, so today we're asking you about specifics.

What's your favorite smartwatch brand? There's no right or wrong here; it's down to personal preference. You might like the Apple Watch, and it's perfectly fine, even though you need to hook it up for a jolt of energy juice every day. The Galaxy Watch is also a very interesting device, and the aforementioned Pixel Watch offers some unique features as well.

I used to love my Withings ScanWatch, by the way; it was subtle, stylish, and able to go for weeks, until it just stopped working one day, a couple of months past its warranty. Now I want to get a Polar or Coros, but that's because I'm trying to make myself run on a regular basis. What about you? Vote in the poll and add your favorite brand in the comments below, as we have limited space for poll options.

What's your favorite smartwatch brand?

Vote View Result


More Polls:
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless