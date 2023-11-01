Vote now: What's your favorite smartwatch brand?
Everyone's wearing them! Once a nerdy peculiarity, nowadays smartwatches can be seen on each and every wrist all around the world. Their usefulness might be questionable at times, and the battery life of the most advanced ones is just abysmal (looking at you, Apple), but there's no denying that smartwatches have found a niche and are here to stay.
Even Google joined the smartwatch race with the Pixel Watch, and even though the first-gen device was a bit rough around the edges, the company is getting there. Our last poll on the subject showed that nearly everyone has a smartwatch of some kind, so today we're asking you about specifics.
I used to love my Withings ScanWatch, by the way; it was subtle, stylish, and able to go for weeks, until it just stopped working one day, a couple of months past its warranty. Now I want to get a Polar or Coros, but that's because I'm trying to make myself run on a regular basis. What about you? Vote in the poll and add your favorite brand in the comments below, as we have limited space for poll options.
There are tons of brands and different varieties of smartwatches for every taste and need out there. There are hybrid watches that disguise themselves as regular watches, pure sports-oriented smartwatches, fashionable gold-plated ones, and versatile do-it-all models.
What's your favorite smartwatch brand? There's no right or wrong here; it's down to personal preference. You might like the Apple Watch, and it's perfectly fine, even though you need to hook it up for a jolt of energy juice every day. The Galaxy Watch is also a very interesting device, and the aforementioned Pixel Watch offers some unique features as well.
