Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Vote now: What's the most important thing when buying a smartwatch?

Wearables Polls
1
Vote now: What’s the most important thing when buying a smartwatch?
We’re fast approaching the end of 2022, and we can safely say that smartwatches have now become mainstream. I don’t know about you but I see more people wearing smartwatches now than regular, “dumb” watches.

And even though smartwatches are really popular now, they vary widely (and wildly) when it comes to features. There are fitness-oriented smartwatches, luxury smartwatches, fashionable swiss-made models, and medical-grade health-tracking devices.

You can leave your phone behind and go out with an LTE-capable smartwatch, or choose longevity and opt for a hybrid with weeks of battery life. That’s the beauty of it - there are options for everybody.

That’s why today we’re asking you the following question: What’s the most important thing for you when choosing a smartwatch? Is it the design? Or maybe its health and fitness capabilities?

Some people want the smartest watch ever, putting battery life at the back seat, while others can’t be bothered to charge their smartwatch every single day. Which one is it for you? According to one of our polls, about 80% of the voters possess a smartwatch or a fitness band of some kind. What was the main thing that made you buy it?

Vote in our poll and share your smartwatch stories in the comments below.

What's the most important thing when buying a smartwatch?

Vote View Result


More Polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11
That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11
UK carrier O2 launches a pre-paid, post-paid hybrid — Rolling Plan
UK carrier O2 launches a pre-paid, post-paid hybrid — Rolling Plan
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout
Vote now: What's the most important thing when buying a smartwatch?
Vote now: What's the most important thing when buying a smartwatch?
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually
These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually

Popular stories

Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless