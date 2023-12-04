Vote now: Do you use mobile payment services (e.g., Apple Pay, Google Pay)?

Wallets are so retro, right? No matter if we talk about the latest overly-expensive carbon fiber card holder, or a classic leather wallet, we don't use those that often nowadays.When I do my occasional guilty-pleasure trip to the 24/7 near my place to shove some peanut butter bars down my throat, I realize I don't even take my wallet with me. It's my phone and the keys.I don't have cash on me (and this habit sometimes put me in hilarious situations), and now I don't need my cards on me at all times, too. Mobile payment services are just too convenient! The only drawback is that you don't really feel like your spending money. And your balance suffers in the end.But I digress. Today's poll aims to probe the situation with physical wallets and mobile payment systems in the year 2023. Do you use mobile payment on a daily basis? Which one is it? Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or maybe something entirely different?There might be some old-schoolers among you using wallets, plastic cards and even cash still. And there might be specific cases and scenarios where mobile payment might not work (the local farmer's market comes to mind).So, vote in or poll, and share your preferred way of paying in the comments below. Do you think you spend more since you've started to use mobile payment or there's no such correlation in your opinion?