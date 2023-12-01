Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Vote now: How often do you use emojis and GIFs in your messages?

Polls
Vote now: How often do you use emojis and GIFs in your messages?
Yesterday, when I was communicating with one of my colleagues—a quite young new hire—I realized that we're using a completely different set of messaging tools, so to speak. I needed time to decipher the strings of emoticons, which, at times, were all this colleague was sending my way.

Now, I'm not a boomer (technically, I fall into the millennial group), but emoticons were never my thing. Back in the day of the mIRC, we used all kinds of symbol combinations to transmit more or less the same emotions as modern smiley faces but somehow it was different.

It required a certain level of engagement, and knowledge of this “Morse code” of sorts, to be able to communicate properly in those mIRC channels back then. Maybe it's the same with modern emoticons, I don't know, but when it's already a tiny graphics, and sometimes even animated for you, I found it distasteful.

That's, of course, my personal opinion, and I don't judge people who use emoticons all the time in their messages. But it got me thinking: how often do people really use these tiny faces to reinforce their communication?

Vote in our poll, and feel free to fill the comment section with emoticons to prove your point!

How often do you use emojis and GIFs in your messages?

Vote View Result


More Polls:
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The ultimate all-screen smartphone: new Android flagship arrives with smaller bezels than iPhone 15 Pro
The ultimate all-screen smartphone: new Android flagship arrives with smaller bezels than iPhone 15 Pro
Apple finally adds customizable Default Alerts sounds with iOS 17.2
Apple finally adds customizable Default Alerts sounds with iOS 17.2
The perfect MagSafe cases for iPhone - Torras Cyber Week deals are here!
The perfect MagSafe cases for iPhone - Torras Cyber Week deals are here!
Apple's 'new' USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are unlikely to get any cheaper than this by Christmas
Apple's 'new' USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are unlikely to get any cheaper than this by Christmas
Amazon cuts the price of the LTE Galaxy Watch 5 by $110, making it a real bargain for those on a shoestring budget
Amazon cuts the price of the LTE Galaxy Watch 5 by $110, making it a real bargain for those on a shoestring budget
Gossip busters: Samsung says Exynos won’t be renamed as ‘Dream Chip’
Gossip busters: Samsung says Exynos won’t be renamed as ‘Dream Chip’
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless