Vote now: Action Button vs Mute Switch, which one do you prefer?

According to the latest rumors, Apple is going to take one iconic feature out of the iPhone 15: the Mute Switch. This little fellow has been with us ever since Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone back in 2007. And now it will step aside to make room for the Action Button, a multi-purpose smart button that's supposed to do many useful things.

Personally, I'm conflicted about this change. My iPhone journey has been pretty short so far, I've only used the iPhone 12 Mini for a couple of months and the iPhone 14 Plus for a little longer, but I absolutely love the Mute Switch and use it every day. 

Some would argue (mainly Android users) that it's pointless to have a hardware switch for muting your phone, especially when you can schedule your DND times and use smart location-based mode switching.

But the Mute Switch is so easy to use! On the other hand, I had the chance to use many Android versions of this Action button; most of the recent flagships have extended functionality for their power buttons, with the Zenfone 9 and 10 being prime examples.

Yet, I've never found myself using this extended functionality much, especially past the honeymoon period. We have an article explaining the Action Button in detail, so you might want to check it out before you vote. I understand that asking about an unreleased and unavailable feature pitted against a classic one is a bit strange, but let's just try this one.

Mute Switch vs Action Button, which one do you prefer?

