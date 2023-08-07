Vote now: What's the longest you've ever gone without your phone?
According to a study from 2018, 31% of US citizens can't go more than a few hours without their smartphones. That's a frightful statistic, but what's even more alarming is that this was five years ago. Things might be worse now.
Smartphone addiction is something very real, and we're going to delve deep into it in the coming days, but today's poll aims to establish a baseline. We're interested in knowing how long you've gone without your phone. And let's say smartphone, because going in the mountains with a dumb phone to get maximum reception and battery life doesn't count.
Vote in our poll and face your addiction! Leave a comment to share your stories about your longest time without these tiny buggers.
And to be frank, how many of you actually use a dumb phone for your daily driver? If you're not on some kind of self-initiated digital detox, chances are you're on the smartphone bandwagon. So, how long? Personally, I thought I was doing alright with at least 12 hours a couple of times a week, but the more I think about this, the more I'm inclined to admit that I fall in the same 31% of managing only a few hours without my digital drug.
I'm mostly away from my phone when I'm reading a book, and this can go on for 3–4 hours, but that's pretty much it. The little fellow goes everywhere with me, and I'm checking it all the time. Maybe it's time for the aforementioned detox (though I'd have to explain to my boss why I can't finish my reviews and editorials).
