Vote now: Do you use augmented reality (AR) on your smartphone?

Smartphone innovation has been slowing down in the past couple of years. There is so much you can do with the bar design and the big rectangular display. But there are other ways to make smartphones fun again, and one of those ways is augmented reality.

Augmented reality, or AR for short, has been around for quite some time now. We can trace the roots of this technology back to the 1960s, but it was probably Niantic and Pokemon GO in 2016 that gave widespread popularity to AR.

Nevertheless, we feel that for the past seven years, there has been little to no development when it comes to smartphone AR. Granted, there are a couple of useful AR apps: Google Lens, Google Translate, and iPhone's Measure app come to mind, but in the grand scheme of things AR seems underdeveloped and not many people use it.

Of course, the statement above might be totally wrong, and that's the point of today's discussion. Do you use AR apps on your smartphone? How often? What about AR games? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Do you use augmented reality (AR) on your smartphone?

